Kellogg – Silver Mountain Resort is open for skiing and snowboarding Memorial Day weekend. The ski area, who’s highest elevation is 6,300 feet, had originally closed for the season on April 24, but, thanks to cool temperatures, cloud coverage, and some uncharacteristic late spring snowfall, Silver Mountain will be reopening to winter sports enthusiasts for one more weekend with the Chair 2 basin open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

KELLOGG, ID ・ 10 HOURS AGO