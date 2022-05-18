Golf state championships: Cherokee Bluff's Alisa Pressley takes fourth in Class 3A

Alisa Pressley

Cherokee Bluff’s Alisa Pressley has set the bar high in her first season of high school golf.

On Tuesday, the Lady Bears’ freshman put the finishing touches on her fourth-place finish at the Class 3A state championship at the Belle Meade Country Club in Thomson.

Pressley, the Hall County champion, posted rounds 74 and 79 for a two-day total of 9-over par 153.

Cherokee Bluff’s freshman held a one shot lead after the first round, but finished eight shots behind state champion Jessy Young of Westminster.

Also in Class 3A, North Hall freshman Lillie Mallis took sixth place overall with a two-day total of 21-over par.

The Lady Trojans took third in the team standings, 65 shots behind state champion Pierce County.

Also in Class 3A, Cherokee Bluff’s boys took third place in its championship at the Bartram Trail Golf Club in Evans.

Caleb Vancil posted back-to-back rounds of even par 72, which was good for third place in the team standings.

North Hall’s Colin Henderson, who won the county championship this season, posted rounds of 72 and 78 for a tie at 12th place.

In Class 4A, the Flowery Branch girls took ninth place overall.