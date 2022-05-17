ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

First Black woman appointed to Missouri Supreme Court sworn in

By Zachary Farwell
 5 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The first Black woman to serve as a judge on the Missouri Supreme Court was formally be sworn in on Tuesday morning.

An investiture ceremony to give the oath of office to Judge Robin Ransom occurred at the Missouri Supreme Court building in Jefferson City. Gov. Mike Parson appointed Ransom to the state's highest court in May 2021.

The governor selected Ransom after the Honorable Laura Stith retired in March 2021.

"Judge Ransom will add valuable experience, perspective, and balance to the court," said Parson in a press release from May 2021. "I have high confidence that she will continue to be a fair enforcer of the law, faithfully interpret the law as written, and reasonably consider decisions made at the trial and appellate level in her own evaluation."

Previously, the judge was a member of the Missouri Eastern District Court of Appeals. Parson appointed Ransom to the court of appeals in 2019.

Former Gov. Matt Blunt appointed Ransom as a circuit judge for St. Louis in 2008. Before that appointment, she worked for six years as a family court commissioner in St. Louis.

Ransom also served in the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and the St. Louis County Public Defender's Office.

