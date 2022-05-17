ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Teen dead after being buried under sand dune at a Utah state park

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22oCq3_0fhU9ypt00
Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park (DMITRY VINOGRADOV/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SALT LAKE CITY — A 13-year-old boy died after being buried under a sand dune at a Utah state park over the weekend.

The Associated Press says the teen was digging a tunnel into the dune at Utah’s Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park Saturday night.

Park rangers were notified by family, and they arrived to help dig him out. He was about six and a half feet deep, according to the AP. When the rangers and Kane County sheriff’s deputies got to the boy, he was alive. The boy was taken to the hospital in Salt Lake City.

He died on Sunday after doctors noticed that he had not regained any brain activity, the Utah Division of State Parks Department told the AP. The boy was identified as Ian Spendlove on Monday, according to the AP.

Officials say the sand dune collapse remains under investigation. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Nearly 8,000-year-old skull found in Minnesota River

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. — (AP) — A partial skull that was discovered last summer by two kayakers in Minnesota will be returned to Native American officials after investigations determined it was about 8,000 years old. The kayakers found the skull in the drought-depleted Minnesota River about 110 miles...
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
WSB Radio

At least 2 dead, 44 injured after tornado strikes northern Michigan

GAYLORD, Mich. — Two people are dead, multiple people were injured and "heavy damage" reported after a destructive tornado tore through northern Michigan Friday afternoon, authorities said. The National Weather Service said the tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF-3. Peak winds were estimated to be up...
GAYLORD, MI
WSB Radio

Missing hiker found dead in Arizona with his dog by his side

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A man who went missing in Arizona last Friday was found dead five days later with his dog by his side, officials say. KPNX says on Friday, Donald Hayes, 74, contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office after he got lost on Mingus Mountain and needed assistance. YCSO told him to stay where he was but searchers were unable to find him or his dog.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
WSB Radio

Late spring Colorado snowstorm knocks out power for 210,000

DENVER — (AP) — A late spring Colorado snowstorm dumped several inches in the Denver metro area Saturday and knocked out electricity for about 210,000 customers, officials said. The wet snow weighed down tree branches and sent them toppling onto power lines, the KUSA television station reported. Much...
COLORADO STATE
WSB Radio

Escaped inmate found hiding under a kiddie pool in Florida

MILTON, Fla. — An inmate who escaped two weeks ago was found Wednesday evening hiding under a kiddie pool at his mother’s house. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Barnes was arrested Wednesday after he escaped on May 4 from a work-release program in a nearby county. WEAR-TV says Barnes had been on the run for two weeks.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Sand Dunes#Park Rangers#Accident#The Associated Press#Ap#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

California church leaders, shooting survivors join in prayer

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. — (AP) — When a gunman began shooting at a Taiwanese American church luncheon, Shoei Su said he froze. The retired appraiser uses a walker and said he and many of the elderly congregants didn't immediately know what was happening. He said the shooter said nothing before firing on churchgoers who were snapping photos after finishing lunch following last Sunday morning's prayer service.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

Abortion-friendly states prep for more patients if Roe falls

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Leaders of a Tennessee abortion clinic calculated driving distances and studied passenger rail routes as they scanned the map for another place to offer services if the U.S. Supreme Court lets states restrict or eliminate abortion rights. They chose Carbondale in Illinois —...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

GOP primary race for Alabama Senate seat turns bitter

AUBURN, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama’s Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby has become a bitter high-dollar contest with the three strongest contenders jockeying for the nomination. The leading candidates are U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks who won —...
ALABAMA STATE
WSB Radio

Announcement expected to confirm $7B auto plant in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — A year after the state of Georgia and local government partners spent $61 million to buy a sprawling tract of land for future industrial development, Gov. Brian Kemp planned to travel to the site Friday for what his office would only describe as a “special economic development announcement.”
SAVANNAH, GA
WSB Radio

Oklahoma passes strictest abortion ban; services to stop

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill prohibiting all abortions with few exceptions, and providers said they would stop performing the procedure as soon as the governor signs it in the latest example of the GOP’s national push to restrict access to what has been a constitutional right for nearly a half century.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WSB Radio

Maryland woman earns college degree day after her 82nd birthday

A Maryland woman had a big week. On Tuesday, she celebrated her 82nd birthday. The next night, she earned a college diploma. Mae A. Beale walked across the stage for her graduation from the University of Maryland Global Campus, WJLA-TV reported. Beale, a native of Washington, D.C., who has lived in Columbia for more than four decades, received a bachelor’s degree in business management to help her event planning business.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WSB Radio

Kemp and Walker look to victory in Georgia as primaries near

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. — (AP) — Two Republican frontrunners are hoping to clinch primary majorities as candidates make their final pitches to Georgia voters on Saturday ahead of Tuesday's election. Gov. Brian Kemp and former football star Herschel Walker hope to win GOP majorities and clinch nominations for governor...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

MIDDLETON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans voted Saturday not to endorse anyone for governor ahead of the GOP primary in August, with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch falling just short of the 60% needed to get the nod — and cash — that comes with winning the party's official backing.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
71K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy