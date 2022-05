I can’t speak for every parent in Central Texas, but speaking for myself, I am ready for the summer to begin. Personally, I’m tired of waking up at 6 o’clock in the morning to make sure my child brushes his teeth, washes his face, and he’s ready for school. I’m ready to pack the family up, grab coolers of sandwiches and drinks, and truly enjoy the summer the right way here in Texas. Texans know that our summers are most definitely not for the weak. It gets hot - I mean fry an egg on the pavement hot. I've seen it done.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO