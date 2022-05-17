Sussex Chamber Spring Fling a smash

The Port Warwick Summer Concert Series is back! The FREE concerts are held Wednesdays from 6 – 9 p.m., May 25 – August 31, at William Styron Square in Newport News. Bring your own lawn chairs (no tents unless you are a sponsor), blankets, food and drinks (beer and wine are allowed). There will be a great selection of food trucks to purchase from or enjoy the music and dine on one of Port Warwick restaurant patios. FREE parking for the concerts is available in the Sentara parking lot. Now in its 17th year, the Port Warwick Summer Concert Series was the first free outdoor summer concert series in the area and has become one of the most popular and well-attended weekly outdoor events in Newport News. The concerts are comprised of a broad musical variety including jazz, blues, rock and roll, samba and folk. Visit the event website for the complete schedule of performers.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO