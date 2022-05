OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – A man was found dead in a truck in Oceanside Tuesday evening. Authorities responded just before 9:05 p.m. to the area of Villa Cardiff Drive and Birmingham Drive, near Interstate 5 after receiving a call from a person who said they found their uncle “possibly asleep” inside a locked Ford Ranger pickup truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO