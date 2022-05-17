Barn Fire in Elwood

The Will County Board approved multiple work bids to begin foundational construction for a new, modern facility that will house both the morgue and the coroner under one roof. Will County Board Speaker, Mimi Cowan, Naperville, said, “We are pleased that work is commencing on the Will County morgue. Coroner Summers and her staff do an amazing job serving the residents of Will County and their loved ones, oftentimes in their darkest hours. This critically needed new facility will streamline the coroner’s operations and provide better services for all our residents.”

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO