ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

WorkWave Joins NPMA as Strategic Partner

By the PCT Staff
pctonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFAX, Va. – The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) announced the inclusion of WorkWave, provider of pest control software and solutions, as a Strategic Partner of the organization. This move acknowledges WorkWave’s unique contribution to the pest control industry and the deep roots it has established as a leading pest control...

www.pctonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

Why strategic partnerships can help brands elevate their social responsibility

There was a time when Patagonia and Ben & Jerry’s—companies whose values stood at the center of how they conduct business, engage with employees, and align with broader social initiatives—were considered outliers in the business world. Increasingly, however, these outsiders are now a model of corporate behavior, resonating with consumers and employees alike.
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

HealthStream Acquires Continuing Education Platform CloudCME

HealthStream, a provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the completion of its acquisition of the remaining equity interest of CloudCME, a Nashville-based healthcare technology company with a nationwide customer base. – The acquisition expands HealthStream’s presence as a market leader in healthcare continuing education...
NASHVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Snipes Taps Former Music Executive Rich Foster as Its Next Chief Marketing Officer

Click here to read the full article. Snipes has bolstered its executive team by hiring a former music executive as its next chief marketing officer. The retailer announced today that it has tapped Rich Foster to fill the role. Snipes said Foster will be tasked with overseeing marketing, community impact, creative innovation and social media initiatives in the position. Also, Snipes said Foster will be responsible for developing and executing creative marketing strategies that cement its leadership position in sneaker and streetwear with today’s young and culturally relevant consumer, and will work with its digital, retail and operations teams “to grow the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strategic Partners#Npma#Pestpac
hackernoon.com

Diversity in the Workplace: A Challenge for HR

Since the economic crisis, the dynamics of office-based environments have changed dramatically. Flexible and coworking office spaces are becoming increasingly popular. The coronavirus and the shutdown have caused a significant upheaval in the coworking space market. Coworking is a relatively new business model that has had a lot of problems recently, but the key question is whether it will be profitable in the future? Just half of coworking businesses are profitable, so entrepreneurs that are just starting out should be patient.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Sourcing Journal

GXO on the Hunt for Supply Chain Tech Startups

Click here to read the full article. A new one-year partnership with Sente Foundry aims to funnel promising supply chain tech startups directly to GXO’s door. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFirst Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What's Going on in Retail?Tuesday Morning CEO: Inventory Becoming 'Abundant' in the Past MonthInditex Backs Maersk's Bid for New Bangladesh Port Terminal: ReportBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

How can hybrid work models prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion?

This article is published in collaboration with Ernst & Young. This article was originally published by McKinsey & Company. Copyright (c) 2021 All rights reserved. Reprinted by permission. Hybrid work has the potential to create an unequal playing field if not done correctly. Companies need to prioritize the most critical...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Fast Company

How to increase employee enthusiasm as we head back to the office

With more and more businesses returning to the office in the coming months (whether full-time or hybrid), employers and leaders are fielding increasingly pointed questions from their employees about companies’ commitment to addressing broader societal challenges—even when those challenges fall outside of the company’s “traditional” bottom-line products and services.
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

Catalysing Education 4.0: Investing in the Future of Learning for a Human-Centric Recovery

There is a unique window of opportunity to invest in Education 4.0: an approach to reimagining education in a way that is inclusive, focuses on a broad range of skills to prepare learners for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and leverages technological and pedagogical innovation to put learners at the centre of learning. Global inequities in childhood education—compounded by a COVID-19 pandemic that has shuttered schools for an estimated 1.6 billion children as well as rapid technological transformation that is sure to transform the nature work in the next generation—further underline the need to go beyond the pre-pandemic "business as usual".
EDUCATION
HackerNoon

What Qualifies You To Be A Cybersecurity Professional?

Facing up to the inefficiencies of your test automation framework can be difficult. Embracing automation will mean abandoning lots of manual work, but sticking with outdated processes is a case of throwing good money after bad. Sooner or later, we are going to have to admit that even with the best frameworks, it's going to be hard, if not impossible, to match the speed and coverage that autonomous automation can deliver. This is about ripping up the rule book and changing your approach to your testing approach.
COMPUTERS
Reuters

The communication compliance consequences of hybrid working

While government regulators may be geographically neutral — it doesn’t matter to them where staff members are working within a jurisdiction — all compliance and security controls must be equally effective regardless of location. As the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) stated, “any form of remote or...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Phys.org

Care ethics in social entrepreneurship promotes social sustainability

Practicing ethics of care in social entrepreneurship has immediate and long-term impacts on sustainability, according to a recent University of Eastern Finland study published in Entrepreneurship & Regional Development. Care ethics emphasizes responsibility and caring for other people. Care ethics refers to interaction that involves caring, taking responsibility, commitment, and...
ECONOMY
HIT Consultant

Delivering Patient-Centered Care Means Decluttering the Digital Health Landscape

Digital health companies (DHCs) and their solutions continue to grow at a rapid pace. This is in part being fueled by the record funding for DHCs, with over $29 billion for US-based companies in 2021 alone. As a result, patients are inundated with solutions from every direction – from employers, health plans, and directly through consumer-oriented apps and wearables. Physicians are also getting into the mix by directly prescribing digital therapeutics. On the surface, the blossoming of the digital ecosystem is a tremendous step forward in the use of technology to address gaps in traditional healthcare. However, “an app for everything” mentality has significant downsides, namely a complex and disjointed patient experience – and arguably, does not result in better quality of care. An integrated, systems and requirements-driven digital approach will put the whole patient back at the center of the digital ecosystem.
HEALTH
Axios

White House prods agencies to focus on skills in hiring

The Biden administration on Thursday urged federal agencies to rely on job-seekers' skills — rather than their academic degrees — to fill vacancies, according to new guidance shared exclusively with Axios. Why it matters: The government is catching up with the private sector's shift to skills-based hiring amid...
POTUS
foodlogistics.com

Supply Chain Leadership Roles See Increased Representation of Women

In 2022, women account for 19% of C-level positions in the average supply chain organization, up from 15% in 2021, according to a survey by Gartner, Inc. and AWESOME. However, women comprise 21% of VP-level roles, a decrease from 23% last year, and 39% of the total supply chain workforce are women, down from 41% in 2021.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy