St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the pilots of a State Patrol helicopter was injured last night when a duck crashed through the windshield of the aircraft. The State Patrol says the helicopter was returning to the Twin Cities after assisting authorities in Wabasha County when the midair collision occurred around 10:15 PM. The pilots on the helicopter were able to safely land at the St. Paul airport.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO