ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Napa trucking company Biagi Bros. names new president, VP

By NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
northbaybusinessjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNapa-based Biagi Bros. announced Andrea Biagi has been promoted to president of the warehousing and logistics company, while Nick Biagi will assume the role of vice president. Andrea Biagi has been with the trucking firm for more than 30 years, it stated. Most...

www.northbaybusinessjournal.com

Comments / 5

Adam Miller
4d ago

Andrea, allow me to be the first to propose marriage. I brush my teeth two to three times per day!

Reply(2)
3
Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com

North Bay unemployment rates dip in April

All six counties across the North Bay reported lower unemployment rates in April than in March, beating California’s unemployment rate of 4.6%, which also dropped from the month prior, according to state figures released Friday. In the North Bay in April, Marin County’s unemployment rate was 2.1%, followed by...
CBS San Francisco

SF District Attorney announces indictment for embezzlement from nonprofit

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced this week that his office has charged a man with two felony counts for embezzling over $150,000 from the nonprofit where he was employed as controller and chief financial officer.James Ahrens was hired in 2012 by Partners in School Innovation, located at 1060 Tennessee St. He was responsible for all financial affairs of the organization and including all expenditures.Between May 2012 and June 2018, Ahrens is alleged to have written checks to himself and made unauthorized withdrawals for personal gain.PSI was founded in 1993 to help urban schools and school districts. The organization's website says that it has served "21 school districts in seven states spanning the coasts, the Midwest, and the South, benefiting more than one million students."Boudin said in a statement, "the violations in this case harmed the organization and its mission to help disadvantaged children succeed."
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Airbnb hosts in Mendocino, Lake counties earned $27.5 million in 2021

Vacationers looking to get far away during the COVID-19 pandemic meant good business for Airbnb hosts in California’s rural counties, including Mendocino and Lake, according to the San Francisco-based short-term rental company. Company numbers released Wednesday showed hosts in Mendocino County earned $22 million in 2021, while hosts in...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Napa, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Elections
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Business
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Napa, CA
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Napa, CA
Local
California Government
State
Oklahoma State
foxla.com

3 California cities rank among best in US for Asian professionals

LOS ANGELES - Three California cities are among the best in the United States for Asian professionals, according to a ranking from Apartment List. Bay Area cities San Jose and San Francisco took the top spots at #1 and #6 respectively, while Riverside - the only Southern California city to make the top 10 - ranked #9.
CALIFORNIA STATE
indybay.org

Discover the Historic Gold Mining Town of Negro Bar, Sacramento County, California

On this day in May 1848, the Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. died very mysteriously and was buried the same day near the front entrance of Mission Dolores Basilica, San Francisco, California. At dawn of the turn of the 21st century, a renaissance toward considering equity and inclusion was nurtured...
pioneerpublishers.com

Illicit discharge in Walnut Creek removed, investigation continues

CONCORD, CA (May 21, 2022) — In early May, the Contra Costa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District received reports of a potentially illicit discharge into the Walnut Creek Channel. On Thursday, May 19, the District removed the discharge. The discharge was located north of Civic Park in...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucking Company#Trucks#Biagi Bros#Vp#Chico State University#Juris Doctor#Taft Law School
ksro.com

Santa Rosa’s Athena House is Closing for Good

A residential addiction treatment center in Santa Rosa will soon close for good after more than three decades. Athena House has been running a treatment program for women struggling with substance abuse for the past 33 years. Its parent company, California Human Development, has set June 30th as closing day. The company says it’s closing Athena House because of a drastically reduced number of patients served, inadequate reimbursement rates, late payments from delayed contracts, and rampant inflation. It also cites the pandemic. The 12 employees of Athena House will all be laid off as well. The program was one of the most affordable of its kind in Sonoma County, costing about $3,000 per month. Private treatment centers in the area generally cost between $9-thousand and $15-thousand or more per month.
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County winery trade group names fall benefit auction honorees

Jean-Charles Boisset has been named Vintner Honoree and Dustin Valette as Chef Honoree for the Sonoma County Wine Auction in September. Proceeds from the three-day event, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15 through Saturday, Sept. 17, helps fund charitable organizations focusing on literacy, education, health & human services, the environment, arts & culture, according to the the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation, sponsor of the auction. The event is presented by wine storage company Vintec.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

4 companies fined in worker death at Valero Benicia refinery

BENICIA (AP) -- California workplace safety regulators fined a San Francisco Bay Area refinery and three contractor companies more than $1.75 million for safety violations in the death of a worker who suffocated while trying to clean a well, officials said Thursday.California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health cited Valero Energy Corp.'s refinery in Benicia and contractors JT. Thorpe & Son, Inc., T.R.S.C. Inc. and Total Safety a combined $1.75 million for safety violations following the Nov. 12, 2021, death of Luis Gutierrez.Messages seeking comment from the companies weren't immediately returned.The 35-year-old Gutierrez, an employee of the Richmond-based contractor JT...
BENICIA, CA
Silicon Valley

Tripadvisor’s hottest new U.S. hotels include a Bay Area marvel

Tripadvisor’s 2022 Traveler’s Choice awards continued their rollout this week with the top 25 hottest new hotels from coast to coast — a list that includes the Bay Area’s own Ameswell Hotel at No. 6. The Mountain View hotel opened last summer on a 10-acre Moffett...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s A Pretty Trying Time’: Shipping Crisis Hits California’s Walnut Industry, Forces Some Local Farmers To Turn To Other Crops

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Bulldozers are taking down acres of trees in a Yolo County orchard that’s grown walnuts for years. California is known worldwide for its walnuts — producing 720,000 tons last year alone. But right now, some growers are giving up on the classic California crop. Branch by branch, acre by acre, walnut trees that were in place for more than a decade at Bullseye Farms in Woodland are now destroyed. “We farm a little over 1,000 acres of walnuts and we’re removing 500,” said Nick Edsall, the orchard manager of Bullseye Farms. Edsall said the decision wasn’t easy. It took seven years...
travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Things To Do In And Near Beautiful Danville, California

Venture a short distance from San Francisco to find Tuscan-like scenery and vibrant small towns for a relaxing and interesting vacation. The Tri-Valley sits about 20 miles east of the Bay Area and consists of the towns of Danville, Pleasanton, Livermore, and Dublin. When I first learned about a travel writing retreat in this area, I had no idea that it boasted high-quality wineries and diverse restaurants. Visit TriValley hosted a small group of writers and introduced us to the local treasures.
DANVILLE, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Planning commission works on new rules for Sonoma County winery events

The Sonoma County Planning Commission on Thursday made some progress to finish new rules to regulate winery events that have triggered disputes between neighborhood activists and the wine industry over past years. The panel revisited the draft that it initially considered last June, and again in February, in its quest...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
kuic.com

“Cobra Day” To Bring Largest U.S. Annual Display Of Shelby Cobras To Martinez

June 4 “Cobra Day” To Bring Largest U.S. Annual Display of Shelby Cobras!. This Martinez, CA event features sweepstakes to win an original 1968 Shelby GT500 KR!. Free to all spectators, car buffs will see a record-setting display of Shelby. Cobras and other classic cars from Ford Motor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy