Multiple units respond to Huntsville structure fire Tuesday

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – According to the Hanceville Police Department, around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, a motorcycle passed a sitting patrol vehicle at excess speeds of 120 MPH. HPD Assistant Police Chief Adam Hadder said the officer was stationed on Hwy 91 at the time. By the time he pulled out from his position and turned on his lights, he had already lost sight of the motorcycle. “Just a couple minutes later, our officer came upon motorcycle parts in the road and found that the motorcyclist had wrecked,” Hadder said. “EMS and paramedics responded and the driver was life-flighted out.” The driver of the motorcycle is a Decatur man but otherwise has not been identified. His injuries were labeled critical, but there is currently no update on his state. Alabama State Troopers were brought on-scene to work the wreck. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

HANCEVILLE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO