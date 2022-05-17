ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Patrol Has Found Vehicle Involved in I-35 Hit & Run

By Andy Brownell
 4 days ago
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says it has located the vehicle involved in a hit and run on I-35 in southern Minnesota early Monday. The vehicle, a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ, struck and injured two tow truck operators who were...

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

