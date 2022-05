Hamilton Kay Heldstab, 94, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living. A funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church with Associate Pastor Will Ravenstein officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the First United Methodist Church or Accord Hospice.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO