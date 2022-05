Phyllis Loie (Woellhof) Hartner (Feb. 3, 1929 – May 18, 2022) died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning. Phyllis was born at home in Oak Hill, Kansas to Ezra and Grace (Ford) Woellhof, the middle and only girl of five children. She grew up on her family farm and graduated from Clay County Community High School in 1947.

