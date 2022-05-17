Oneonta makes it to the ‘Seven to Save’ list

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Three of the four candidates for the village of Herkimer mayor will discuss their views on the future of the village during a debate at Herkimer High School on Saturday. Three of the four candidates will participate in the debate, including incumbent Mayor Mark Netti; previous...
The local death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continues its grim upward march. Broome County on May 19 reported two more lives lost bringing the total to seven for the week. Broome County has now lost 518 residents to the pandemic. Chenango County added two names to the death rolls for a total of 122 deaths and Cortland County May 19 reported another death, bringing their total to 121.
Registration for the June Food $en$e program — open to everyone regardless of income — will be held in Rome, Town of Lee, Camden, Holland Patent, and Oneida. Food $en$e is a discount food program provided by the Central New York Food Bank. Everyone is welcome to participate. There are no income guidelines. The $20.50 per unit cost is payable at the time of registration by cash or food stamps. Multiple units can be purchased. There are also extras which can be purchased with or without the basic unit. Sign-ups are scheduled at:
HERKIMER, N.Y. - With May being mental health awareness month, the Herkimer County system of care put on a mental health awareness walk today at Harmon field and surrounding neighborhoods to help raise awareness. The theme of the walk was, together for mental health. They chose to put the walk-on...
This is an opinion piece written by Newfield resident Charlotte Rosvold. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The announced closing of the Tops grocery store on South Meadow Street comes as another blow to the locally underserved...
People are still living in the old Dixie Hotel in downtown Binghamton several weeks after the city code enforcement determined the building is unfit for human habitation. The five-story building on Henry Street is across the street from the main post office. In an email, Deputy Mayor Megan Heiman said...
The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Matthew J. Lenhart, 19, of Verona, was charged on May 11 in Verona with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. • Anthony R. Davis, 32, of Watertown, Jefferson County, was charged...
Otsego County reached a high community level of COVID-19 Friday, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Oneida and Herkimer counties have been in the “high” category since last month, but Otsego County stayed steadily in the “medium” category until Friday. The...
Everyone expected gasoline prices to continue rising with Memorial Day weekend approaching but the prices posted in Endicott caused some people to do a double take. The sign at the soon-to-open Byrne Dairy & Deli on East Main Street on Thursday was displaying hard-to-believe prices of nearly 10 dollars a gallon for gas and diesel.
The accused had allegedly traveled to Buffalo from Conklin, a town in Broome County. On May 14, a mass shooting took place in Buffalo, NY at a local Tops Friendly Market, allegedly targeting Buffalo’s Black community. Ten people were killed and three were wounded in the shooting, 11 of...
A construction project on Interstate 88 in Otsego County will cause some travel issues for motorists. According to NYSDOT, the project will take place in the Town of Maryland, Otsego County between Exits 17 and 18 beginning Monday, May 23rd. The work is a road rehabilitation project. Interstate 88 will...
There’s a show at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds for trappers, sportsmen, and gun enthusiasts, but this year the New York State Trappers Association is expanding the interests to a vast crowd. Bill Swagler is the vice president of the NYS Trappers Association. "We decided to add crafts and flea...
We've seen some really bad potholes in Central New York, but this one has to take this year's award for the worst. If you were driving through Herkimer recently, you may have stumbled past (or through) this massive pothole. It was spotted close to the train bridge on Mohawk Street near Marginal Road.
ROME, N.Y. – The Rome Department of Motor Vehicles office on West Dominick Street will be closing until further notice due to staffing shortages. The office will be closed starting Monday, May 23. Officials say the office cannot function within the DMV guidelines with its current staff. Services will...
ORISKANY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Department of Emergency Services is the seventh emergency center in New York to implement a new program to improve communications between alarm systems and 911. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says the new Automated Secure Alarm Protocol program went live on May 16.
MARCY, N.Y. -- The My Pet Memorial Park in Marcy is a burial ground for pets that was run by the Stevens Swan Humane Society for more than a decade. Representatives with the Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society said they became aware of graphic photos circulating on social media this week. The photos appear to depict animals in a freezer back in 2020.
ROME — An alliance of candidates from the Ridge Mills Elementary School attendance zone, where that school community seeks to keep its building from being closed as an elementary school and repurposed for other district needs, gave a primer on organizing and advocating in the Rome City School District election on Tuesday.
SAUQUOIT, N.Y. -- The pinnacle of the high school sports world is winning a state championship. Athletes work toward that their entire lives in order to hoist that New York State shaped plaque with their teammates. In the Utica area, three separate state titles were won over the 2021-22 scholastic...
(TNS) — A high-speed internet service provider introduced itself to the Capital Region on Thursday at the firehouse where it will base a hub to serve thousands of customers. Rochester-based Greenlight Networks has begun laying fiber optic lines and expects to connect its first area customer in late summer or early autumn. It's starting in Clifton Park but soon will be installing infrastructure in other towns, with a goal of reaching 23,000 Capital Region households.
