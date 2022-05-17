ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Oneonta makes it to the ‘Seven to Save’ list

WKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Oneonta made it on a State-wide list of historic places,...

www.wktv.com

WKTV

Village of Herkimer mayoral debate set for Saturday

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Three of the four candidates for the village of Herkimer mayor will discuss their views on the future of the village during a debate at Herkimer High School on Saturday. Three of the four candidates will participate in the debate, including incumbent Mayor Mark Netti; previous...
HERKIMER, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Deadly Week for COVID in Broome County

The local death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continues its grim upward march. Broome County on May 19 reported two more lives lost bringing the total to seven for the week. Broome County has now lost 518 residents to the pandemic. Chenango County added two names to the death rolls for a total of 122 deaths and Cortland County May 19 reported another death, bringing their total to 121.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Sign-up for June Food $en$e

Registration for the June Food $en$e program — open to everyone regardless of income — will be held in Rome, Town of Lee, Camden, Holland Patent, and Oneida. Food $en$e is a discount food program provided by the Central New York Food Bank. Everyone is welcome to participate. There are no income guidelines. The $20.50 per unit cost is payable at the time of registration by cash or food stamps. Multiple units can be purchased. There are also extras which can be purchased with or without the basic unit. Sign-ups are scheduled at:
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Mental Health Awareness Walk in Herkimer

HERKIMER, N.Y. - With May being mental health awareness month, the Herkimer County system of care put on a mental health awareness walk today at Harmon field and surrounding neighborhoods to help raise awareness. The theme of the walk was, together for mental health. They chose to put the walk-on...
HERKIMER, NY
Government
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests in region

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Matthew J. Lenhart, 19, of Verona, was charged on May 11 in Verona with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. • Anthony R. Davis, 32, of Watertown, Jefferson County, was charged...
HERKIMER, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Binghamton community responds to Buffalo shooting

The accused had allegedly traveled to Buffalo from Conklin, a town in Broome County. On May 14, a mass shooting took place in Buffalo, NY at a local Tops Friendly Market, allegedly targeting Buffalo’s Black community. Ten people were killed and three were wounded in the shooting, 11 of...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Construction Project to Begin on Interstate 88 on Monday

A construction project on Interstate 88 in Otsego County will cause some travel issues for motorists. According to NYSDOT, the project will take place in the Town of Maryland, Otsego County between Exits 17 and 18 beginning Monday, May 23rd. The work is a road rehabilitation project. Interstate 88 will...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

More than just a gun show in Herkimer County

There’s a show at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds for trappers, sportsmen, and gun enthusiasts, but this year the New York State Trappers Association is expanding the interests to a vast crowd. Bill Swagler is the vice president of the NYS Trappers Association. "We decided to add crafts and flea...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Izzo denounces DMV closure

Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says she was unaware of the DMV closures that was an announced recently. Izzo is meeting with elected officials in an effort to keep the office open.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Rome DMV office closing until further notice

ROME, N.Y. – The Rome Department of Motor Vehicles office on West Dominick Street will be closing until further notice due to staffing shortages. The office will be closed starting Monday, May 23. Officials say the office cannot function within the DMV guidelines with its current staff. Services will...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Legal issues surround My Pet Memorial Park in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. -- The My Pet Memorial Park in Marcy is a burial ground for pets that was run by the Stevens Swan Humane Society for more than a decade. Representatives with the Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society said they became aware of graphic photos circulating on social media this week. The photos appear to depict animals in a freezer back in 2020.
MARCY, NY
Romesentinel.com

UPDATE: Ridge alliance sweeps into Rome board of ed

ROME — An alliance of candidates from the Ridge Mills Elementary School attendance zone, where that school community seeks to keep its building from being closed as an elementary school and repurposed for other district needs, gave a primer on organizing and advocating in the Rome City School District election on Tuesday.
ROME, NY
WKTV

State lawmakers honor high school state champs in CNY

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. -- The pinnacle of the high school sports world is winning a state championship. Athletes work toward that their entire lives in order to hoist that New York State shaped plaque with their teammates. In the Utica area, three separate state titles were won over the 2021-22 scholastic...
UTICA, NY
Government Technology

Internet Provider Undertakes $25M Buildout in Upstate New York

(TNS) — A high-speed internet service provider introduced itself to the Capital Region on Thursday at the firehouse where it will base a hub to serve thousands of customers. Rochester-based Greenlight Networks has begun laying fiber optic lines and expects to connect its first area customer in late summer or early autumn. It's starting in Clifton Park but soon will be installing infrastructure in other towns, with a goal of reaching 23,000 Capital Region households.
CLIFTON PARK, NY

