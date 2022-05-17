ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars: Rosario Dawson reveals her casting came from a fan suggestion

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
Rosario Dawson has revealed that a fan suggestion landed her the role of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars .

Tano was originally voiced by Ashley Eckstein and only existed in animation, however, creative executive Dave Filoni had always wanted to include her in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and eventually her own spinoff series.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Dawson explained that her casting came as a result of a fan tweeting her an edited photo depicting her as the heroine.

“Ummm... Yes, please?” she said of her reaction to the artwork. Lucasfilm – the production company home to the Star Wars universe – took the proposition seriously, before the news made its way to Filoni.

Now, currently in production, Ahsoka is scheduled to release on Disney Plus in 2023.

Fiolini shared that the series will be “a continuous story”.

He added: “It is definitely driving toward a goal, in my mind, as opposed to being little singular adventures. That’s what I want the character to be doing, and I think that’s what fans want now.

“They have such a relationship with her. I’ve only recently started to understand that all those kids that watched Clone Wars are now a lot older – they’re very excited about all the things they grew up with, as they should be.”

Ahsoka will air on Disney Plus in 2023.

The Independent

The Independent

