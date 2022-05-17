How Quickly Can Wachtell Get To $10 Million In Profits?

As discussed on this and other legal news outlets, law firms have been implementing various initiatives to try to convince employees to return to offices. Some law firms have offered free meals and other benefits, while other firms just forced attorneys and staff to return to offices or face adverse employment consequences. Since such explicit policies about returning to work are not popular, law firms should focus on providing benefits and other resources that make it easier for lawyers and staff to return to offices. Assuming law firms have the space and resources, shops should consider having gyms in their offices to help convince attorneys to return to work.
