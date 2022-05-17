How Quickly Can Wachtell Get To $10 Million In Profits?

The term “personal branding” can be controversial. For some, the term has a negative connotation — something “sales-y” and “icky.” And I get where that can come from — the idea that a brand is fake. But from my experience, at least in the legal profession, your brand is often synonymous with the word “reputation.” Basically, what are people saying about you when you’re not in the room? What are you known for? Do you have credibility? Do people trust you and what you offer?

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO