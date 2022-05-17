ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston named one of the best places to live in the U.S.

By Liz Hughes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston has once again been named one of the best places to live in the United States. U.S. News & World Report’s Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023 report ranks 150 of the most populous areas in the country based on quality of life, job market, value of...

wgbh.org

Mass. landlords must offer heat until June 15. That can be deadly on scorching hot days.

This weekend is going to feel more like mid-July than late May, bringing renewed attention to decades-old state codes that do not address cooling in residential buildings. The state sanitary code, the Minimum Standards for Human Habitation, says that heat must be available in all Massachusetts residential buildings from September 15 through June 15 each year. Though the law also states “the temperature shall at no time exceed 78 degrees" during that period, experts say some landlords opt to keep the heat on for the entire span — which can be harmful when the weather also heats up. Doug Quattrochi, executive director of Mass Landlords, is calling on state public health officials and lawmakers on Beacon Hill to change the heat cutoff date to the end of May.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

The New Hampshire Home So Extravagant That Even a Realtor Called It Their Dream Home

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Rarely do you think of a realtor as someone with a dream home of their own -- in fact, it's easy to assume that their "dream home" is the next one they can sell in order to keep food on the table for their family.
DOVER, NH
CBS Boston

COVID cases are far higher than reported, Boston doctor says

BOSTON -- Brigham and Women's Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes joined WBZ-TV on Saturday morning to discuss the current state of the pandemic. Here are his answers: What is causing the rise in COVID cases right now?  We think that the rise in cases currently continues to be due to omicron or one of the newer sub-variants of omicron. It's not entirely clear what is causing the rise, most likely it's because we've had so much relaxation of the safeguards against COVID-19, especially around masking.Are the COVID case numbers actually much higher because at-home tests are not being reported?I...
BOSTON, MA
What’s the must-have tech for Boston agents?

What are the tools that Boston’s agents and brokers can’t live without? From marketing and social media to lead generation and sales, we want to hear your how you utilize technology our new survey!
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Battle brews between mayors of Boston, Quincy over Long Island Bridge

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A battle between the mayors of Boston and Quincy is heating up over the rebuilding of a bridge between the cities. The City of Boston wants to rebuild a bridge that once connected Moon Island to Long Island, but the mayor of Quincy filed a lawsuit to stop the project.
QUINCY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Bay#Bean Town
WCVB

Craving Italian food? New options in Greater Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Chef and owner of MIDA, Douglass Williams, has opened a second iteration of his Roman-style restaurant inNewton. In operation since June 2021, this location serves the same simple and savory cuisine, plus pizza. Williams first entered the Boston restaurant scene in 2016 when he opened MIDA’s first location in Boston’s South End.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

TSA officers at Logan Airport stop 2 passengers with loaded firearms

BOSTON — Transportation Security Administration officers at Boston’s Logan Airport caught two passengers with loaded firearms this week, officials announced Friday. Officers conducting a security screening in Terminal B on Thursday detected a firearm in a man’s carry-on bag and alerted the Massachusetts State Police. Officials say the firearm was loaded with one round chambered and another eight rounds in a magazine.
BOSTON, MA
cambridgeday.com

Porter Square Shopping Center has been sold off by Gravestar, one of nine sites in a $390M deal

Porter Square Shopping Center has been sold off by Gravestar, one of nine sites in a $390M deal. The Porter Square Shopping Center, owned by Gravestar since its formation in 1994, has been packaged with eight other properties and sold to TA Realty of Boston in a $390 million deal. TA Realty’s partner was Wilder, also of Boston, which operates retail properties from Maine to Florida and Illinois. Its closest property is the Arsenal Yards mall in Watertown.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Longtime WCVB sports anchor Mike Lynch recovering from stroke

NEEDHAM, Mass. — WCVB wishes to let the public know that a member of the Channel 5 family, retired sports anchor Mike Lynch, suffered a stroke this past week. All of us at NewsCenter 5 is sending Mike, his wife Mary Ellen and their family our thoughts and prayers.
NEEDHAM, MA
Boston

Mass. has 3 of the best new hotels in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler

Three Massachusetts hotels are among the hottest new getaways on the planet, according to Conde Nast Traveler, and two of them are in Boston. The travel publication recently released its 2022 Hot List, which names the best new and newly renovated hotels worldwide, and The Langham Boston, The Newbury Boston, and Faraway Nantucket made the cut. They are the only New England properties on the list of 96 hotels, which includes 22 in the U.S.
BOSTON, MA

