Tulsa Remote Stories: Tulsa Community Helps Author Publish Book About Foster Care

By News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Remote program brings in people from all different...

Buffalo, the Tulsa Massacre, and Legacy of Anti-Black Violence

​​Black communities have long been targets of white violence. The slaughter of 10 people in Buffalo, many of them elders, is just the latest example. A lone gunman is allegedly responsible for that shooting, , but for centuries, this kind of violence was deliberately overlooked or even orchestrated by local white leaders. Perhaps the most notorious example is the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. In the summer of that year the Greenwood community, known then as the Black Wall Street, was attacked by its white neighbors. Hundreds of people were brutally murdered, many more were injured, and a once thriving community was burned to the ground, its assets destroyed, and remaining wealth seized. While many white leaders long denied the slaughter, or mislabeled it as a race riot, there has been a steady fight to honor the victims and survivors of Tulsa, and to win some measure of justice for them and their descendants. In fact, just this month, a court ruled that a lawsuit seeking reparations for Tulsa can move forward. On Friday’s episode of A Word, I spoke with the man leading that suit, Damario Solomon-Simmons. He’s a civil rights attorney and the managing partner of Solomon-Simmons Law in Oklahoma. This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Man Who Helped Plan PGA Championship In Tulsa Ponders Next Steps

TULSA, Oklahoma - Putting together a PGA Championship takes years of planning. For those in charge, it means moving to a city and calling it home while planning the massive event. News On 6's Cal Day had more on the special connection between the director and Oklahoma Saturday on Six...
THE CITY OF TULSA WAS THE KLAN AND MOB IN THE 1921 RACE MASSACRE

The Black Wall Street Times discovered that hundreds of Klan members worked for the City of Tulsa during the 1920s, the same decade as the massacre. Klan organization within the City of Tulsa made it difficult for Black residents to seek and receive justice for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Medical Director Highlights The Importance Of Stroke Awareness

May is Stroke Awareness Month and the importance of watching out for this potentially deadly condition has been highlighted in just the last week. Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor and Democratic candidate for Senate, John Fetterman, was sidelined just days before a primary election after suffering a mild stroke. We were joined...
Hotels Across Green Country Booked For The PGA Championship In Tulsa

The PGA Championship is bringing 40,000 people a day to Southern Hills. Tulsa Tourism says the hotels are booked full from Oklahoma City all the way to Tahlequah to accommodate the event. Lauren Rogers with Tulsa Tourism says the event is putting more than $140 million into Tulsa by way...
Oklahoma man indicted for Wichita hotel robbery

A federal grand jury in Wichita has returned an indictment against an Oklahoma man for a 2017 robbery at two hotels. 28-year-old Darrell Black of Midwest City, Oklahoma is charged with two counts of interference with interstate commerce by robbery, two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
3 Children Safe, Parents In Custody After Statewide Amber Alert

Three children are safe and their parents have been arrested after a statewide amber alert that started in Pittsburg County on Friday. The Sheriff’s office said Alexandria and Moises Aranda took the children from a relative's house, who had temporary custody of the children. Deputies said Alexandria and Moises...
Workers Sort, Clean Golf Balls For Each PGA Player

TULSA, Oklahoma - There are a few tents out at Southern Hills, where groups of people are hard at work making sure the practice golf balls the pros are using get cleaned and sorted, then returned. News On 6's Amy Slanchik took us behind the scenes.
Reparations for Racist Violence?

The recent massacre targeting the Black community in Buffalo has led to strong words from President Biden and other leaders, denouncing white supremacist violence. But for the remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and their descendants, those words ring hollow. On this week’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Damario Solomon-Simmons, a civil rights lawyer who is leading an effort to win reparations for Tulsa Race Massacre survivors. He won a historic legal victory this month, but argues that the president has failed to follow through on promises to do everything he could to pursue justice for Tulsa.
