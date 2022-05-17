Tulsa Remote Stories: Tulsa Community Helps Author Publish Book About Foster Care

​​Black communities have long been targets of white violence. The slaughter of 10 people in Buffalo, many of them elders, is just the latest example. A lone gunman is allegedly responsible for that shooting, , but for centuries, this kind of violence was deliberately overlooked or even orchestrated by local white leaders. Perhaps the most notorious example is the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. In the summer of that year the Greenwood community, known then as the Black Wall Street, was attacked by its white neighbors. Hundreds of people were brutally murdered, many more were injured, and a once thriving community was burned to the ground, its assets destroyed, and remaining wealth seized. While many white leaders long denied the slaughter, or mislabeled it as a race riot, there has been a steady fight to honor the victims and survivors of Tulsa, and to win some measure of justice for them and their descendants. In fact, just this month, a court ruled that a lawsuit seeking reparations for Tulsa can move forward. On Friday’s episode of A Word, I spoke with the man leading that suit, Damario Solomon-Simmons. He’s a civil rights attorney and the managing partner of Solomon-Simmons Law in Oklahoma. This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

TULSA, OK ・ 18 HOURS AGO