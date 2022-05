Do you know anything about this crime? Police are asking for your help to find the man who robbed a gas station on the 3000 block of Lake Road in Killeen, Texas. KWTX is reporting that a man with a handgun entered the gas station and demanded money at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18th. The video below from the KPD Facebook page shows him grabbing the person who was paying at the counter, and continuing to hold the customer while demanding money from the clerk.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO