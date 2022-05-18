5-18-22 rosendale-brandon administrative hirings

COVID-19 testing is moving from Ripon to Fond du Lac. This coming Tuesday, May 24th, will be the final day for COVID-19 testing at Alliance Laundry Systems in Ripon. The site will be open from 10:00am-4:00pm. On Tuesday May 31st, testing will move to the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds. All Fairgrounds testing (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays) will be drive-thru and held from 8:00am-4:30pm. No testing will take place on Monday May 30th in observance of Memorial Day. Anyone two years and older can get tested. Symptoms are not required. No appointments, insurance, or identification is required.
