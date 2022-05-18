ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosendale, WI

5-18-22 rosendale-brandon administrative hirings

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rosendale Brandon School District has announced two administrative hirings. Cody...

Lawrence works to address student frustrations as retention issues persist

Lawrence University is looking to increase its retention rate due to concerns that it is not meeting the expectations set for students during the admissions process. Retention, or the percentage of students that continue their educational career at a particular institution, can be used as an indicator of student satisfaction. At the end of Fall Term, Ashley Lewis was hired as Associate Vice President for Enrollment to develop a retention strategy for Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, WI
Germantown School District superintendent submits resignation

Germantown School District Superintendent Brett Stousland (pictured) has submitted his resignation to the Germantown School Board, according to information from the packet for the May 23 Germantown School Board meeting. “Dr. Brett Stousland also submitted a letter of resignation effective June 30, 2022. He was hired in the spring of...
Appleton Area School District piloting more welcoming, inclusive dress code

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District is piloting a new dress code at several of its schools. “Not focusing on what you can’t wear but rather what makes people comfortable and feel safe when they’re inside the building,” said Michael Hernandez who is the assistant superintendent for secondary schools at Appleton Area School District.
APPLETON, WI
Neenah woman announces run for 55th State Assembly District

(WLUK) -- A Fox Valley business owner has launched her campaign for Wisconsin State Assembly in the 55th district. Stefanie Holt of Neenah made the announcement Thursday. “As your representative, I will advocate for all citizens of our district and ensure your needs are met at the state level," she said in a statement.
NEENAH, WI
City
Rosendale, WI
Wisconsin students recognized in first-ever signing day for apprenticeships

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Stateline Manufacturing Alliance held its first-ever signing day Thursday to recognize southern Wisconsin students choosing a pathway in the trades. Thirteen students from different area high schools were selected for apprenticeships in an “earn and learn” model, which allows them to work full-time learning a trade while also taking college classes that are paid for by their employer. Stateline Manufacturing Alliance explained that the goal of the event is to match students’ skills and career interests with local partners to meet the growing workforce need.
WISCONSIN STATE
In awkward session, Oshkosh school board discusses future of historic Merrill site

The Oshkosh Area School District is inching closer to a decision on what to do with the building that houses the 121-year-old Merrill Elementary School. School board President Bob Poeschl, neighborhood residents, preservationists and some local developers want to explore the idea of maintaining part of the New York Avenue school complex for housing.
OSHKOSH, WI
5-21-22 covid-19 testing moving from ripon to fdl county fairgrounds

COVID-19 testing is moving from Ripon to Fond du Lac. This coming Tuesday, May 24th, will be the final day for COVID-19 testing at Alliance Laundry Systems in Ripon. The site will be open from 10:00am-4:00pm. On Tuesday May 31st, testing will move to the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds. All Fairgrounds testing (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays) will be drive-thru and held from 8:00am-4:30pm. No testing will take place on Monday May 30th in observance of Memorial Day. Anyone two years and older can get tested. Symptoms are not required. No appointments, insurance, or identification is required.
FOND DU LAC, WI
18 Wisconsin counties have ‘high’ COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of Wisconsin counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels more than doubled in the past week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures show. The agency’s latest update found 18 counties colored the orange indicating high levels, a jump from the seven reported at the end of last week.
WISCONSIN STATE
#Summer School#Elementary Schools#Rosendale Brandon#Laconia High School
5-19-22 former wisconsin governor thompson questions hiring of new uw-madison chancellor

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a “California philosophy” with her. Thompson, a Republican, finished a 21-month stint at UW System president this spring. He said that he was surprised that the UW Board of Regents hired Jennifer Mnookin to serve as UW-Madison chancellor. She’s the dean of the University of California, Los Angeles, law school. Mnookin on Tuesday said during a news conference that she was willing to meet with Republican critics, who have characterized her as a liberal radical.
WISCONSIN STATE
Local Legislator Announces He’s Running For Re-election

“It’s just been an honor to serve the people in the 25th Assembly District over the past 10 years and I have some work to continue.”. With that, Republican Paul Tittl of Manitowoc has announced he’s officially running for a sixth two-year term to represent the 25th Assembly District in Madison.
MADISON, WI
5-19-22 nfdl school district superintendent looking forward to new chapter in working career

Longtime North Fond du Lac School District superintendent Aaron Sadoff says he’s looking forward to the next chapter of his working career. Sadoff has accepted a job as the new executive director of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, and will be leaving the North Fond du Lac School District at the end of this year. “It was a gerat opportunity and I never thought about doing the executive director of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, but the more I thought about it and talking about it with my wife, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Sadoff told WFDL news. Sadoff is leaving for the private sector after 25 years in public education, the last 13 years as North Fond du Lac superintendent:
NORTH FOND DU LAC, WI
Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exact Sciences announced around 230 employees, about 50 of whom are based in Wisconsin, were laid off Tuesday amid high inflation and a need to prioritize specific programs. Company spokesperson Scott Larrivee stated Thursday that these layoffs make up around 3% of the company’s total workforce....
WISCONSIN STATE
5-19-22 wisconsin judge skeptical of election grant arguments

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has voiced skepticism about a lawsuit challenging the legality of private grant money awarded to Madison to help run the 2020 election, calling some of the arguments “ridiculous,” a “stretch” and “close to preposterous.” The lawsuit argues that private grants given to Madison from a group funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg amounted to illegal bribery. The Wisconsin Elections Commission in December rejected that complaint, and this lawsuit is an appeal of that decision. Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke held arguments in the case Tuesday and said he would issue a ruling by mid-June.
MADISON, WI
Officials Should Oppose Health Care Merger

Could someone please explain how the pending merger of the Advocate Aurora Health (AAH) of Chicago and Milwaukee and Atrium Health of Charlotte, North Carolina helps patients and employers in Wisconsin?. That fundamental question needs deep examination by federal and state regulators and legislators. These are non-profit health systems that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
‘This isn’t Batman:’ Judge gives Vos chance to avoid contempt with Gableman records

A judge saus the investigator hired by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the 2020 election appears to have “gone rogue” and “run amok” in refusing to comply with the state’s open records law. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Thursday gave the Republican Vos “one last chance” to seek records requested from investigator Michael Gableman before she fines Vos for contempt. Vos a year ago hired Gableman with $676,000 in taxpayer money to investigate the election won by President Joe Biden. Vos paused the investigation last month, pending the outcome of various lawsuits.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Heavy traffic expected in Wisconsin Dells this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Extreme travel delays are expected this weekend in the Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton areas due to interstate construction and the Automotion Classic Car Show. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department recommends leaving at least one hour earlier than your planned time if you are traveling through...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Vandals confess to damage in Campbellsport park

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - Vandals strike in Campbellsport, again, leaving a mess in a bathroom at Fireman’s Park. It was earlier this week when damage was discovered at Fireman’s Park in Campbellsport. Soap was splattered all over the floor and walls in the women’s bathroom. A makeshift cross was stuffed into one of the toilets. It’s the third time this year that vandals caused damage in the park.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
Manitowoc, Brown Co. to get living snow fence, how it works:

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Any mention of snow is off the table as summer approaches, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is making sure a living snow fence is added before we lose the too-short warm weather. But what is a snow fence? And how does it help drivers during the winter?
MANITOWOC, WI
Huge industrial building coming to Wrightstown

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) — A massive new industrial building is headed to the Village of Wrightstown. “This is a huge deal for Wrightstown,” said Village Administrator Travis Coenen. “It truly shows how innovative as a small community we are.”. What is currently a giant plot of land...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI

