Announcing the winner of the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest

NPR
 2 days ago

Choosing one Tiny Desk Contest winner from all the incredible entries NPR Music receives each year never gets any easier — though the process, where a panel of judges and I get to hear so many amazing unsigned artists from across the country who hope to play a Tiny Desk concert,...

text.npr.org

NPR

Remembering Bobby McCoskey, lost to COVID, through the song 'Closing Time'

One million people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19. NPR has been remembering some of them through the music that gave their lives meaning. We call these tributes Songs of Remembrance. Today Debra McCoskey-Reisert remembers her brother, Bobby McCoskey, and his favorite song, "Closing Time" by Semisonic. Bobby was a Salvation Army bell ringer and a Special Olympics state silver medalist. He loved people and dancing and slot machines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Bob Dylan’s Share of Traveling Wilburys Acquired by Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan’s share of the Traveling Wilburys has been acquired by Primary Wave Music — an asset that most people probably did not realize was not included in the Nobel Prize-winning artist’s nine-figure deals with Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music. Dylan’s master royalties and neighboring rights royalties for both of the group’s albums, as well as a 2007 box set, are included in the deal. Terms were not disclosed. The Wilburys were a supergroup comprised of Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison, and released two albums filled with lighthearted, not-too-serious...
MUSIC
Japanese Breakfast
Bob Boilen
loudersound.com

Watch Gregg Allman play an absolute classic as Cher vogues years before Madonna

"She smelled like I would imagine a mermaid would smell – I've never smelled it since, and I'll never forget it." So wrote Allman Brothers Band founder Gregg Allman of singer Cher, whom he first met in January 1975. The pair would go on to have a famously tumultuous courtship – Allman set the tone for what was to come by passing out after injecting heroin on their first date – following by an equally stormy marriage.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Japanese Breakfast Announced as Music Guest for SNL Season 47 Finale

Japanese Breakfast has been announced as the musical guest for the May 21 episode of Saturday Night Live. Natasha Lyonne will make her hosting debut on the episode, which is also the Season 47 finale. Funny enough, it’ll mark the second straight SNL episode to feature a nominee for the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album. This weekend, musical guest Post Malone will bring Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold onstage to play a new song.
MUSIC
97 Rock

Watch a High School Kid Play Drums With Pearl Jam Live Onstage

Pearl Jam are continuing to tap special guest drummers while Matt Cameron remains sidelined with COVID as the grunge icons carry on with their headlining tour. The latest was an 18-year-old high school student, came away with the story of a lifetime after getting an opportunity to play with the band onstage in front of a massive audience.
OAKLAND, CA
Guitar World Magazine

Guitar at Eurovision 2022: a Brian May-inspired solo conquers, Måneskin and The Rasmus return, and the Gibson Theodore makes its TV debut

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest took place in Turin, Italy this weekend (May 14), and the evening’s performances served up a number of high-profile guitar moments. Most notable was the success of UK entry Sam Ryder – a TikTok star and lifelong Eurovision fan who was inspired to learn guitar after watching Lordi win the contest in 2006. His ’70s rock-tinged entry, Space Man, featured a Brian May-inspired guitar solo at its climax and came second in the overall rankings after winning the judge’s vote.
MUSIC
NPR

Johns Hopkins' students solve a modern-day problem: messy lunches

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A group of students at Johns Hopkins came up with a solution to one of the biggest modern-day problems - messy lunches. The engineering students invented something called Tastee Tape. It's possibly the world's first edible tape that can stick to food. Gone are the days of burritos, gyros and wraps falling apart. According to one of the inventors, the team's overall goal was to use science as a way to avoid these very sticky situations. It's MORNING EDITION.
EDUCATION
NPR

Rapper J. Cole helps to inspire a superfan to finish college

J COLE: (Rapping) No role models, and I'm here right now. FADEL: But recently, he got the chance to be one. Back in 2013, superfan Cierra Bosarge wrote Cole a letter asking him to come to her high school graduation. And he did. And he told her he would be at the college graduation, too, if she got into a four-year university. She walked last week. And in attendance was none other than Jermaine Cole. It's MORNING EDITION.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Band Name: Pearl Jam

As we speak, Pearl Jam is on tour. The band has been playing venues in North America, including gigs recently in Los Angeles. As such, the famed grunge rock group from Seattle has been trending on Twitter. In fact, the group recently paid tribute to the Foo Fighters and their...
SEATTLE, WA
NPR

Biography examines how systemic racism shaped the troubled life of George Floyd

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in today for Terry Gross. Next week marks the second anniversary of the death of George Floyd, who was said to have told a friend when he was a teenager that one day he wanted to touch the world. Sadly, it was not his life but his murder by police officer Derek Chauvin that touched off a wave of massive protests for racial justice and sparked an ongoing national conversation about race in America. While much is known about George Floyd's death, our guests, Washington Post reporters Robert Samuels and Tolu Olorunnipa, believe we can learn a lot by looking at his life. Their new book examines Floyd's 46 years on Earth in detail, drawing on hundreds of interviews and a trove of public and private records, including diary entries, rap lyrics, poems, medical records, historical documents, cellphone videos, social media postings, arrest reports, court documents, job applications, text messages, love letters and more. The book is a portrait of a Black man raised in poverty who, the authors argue, found his opportunities and aspirations limited at every turn by the legacy of slavery and ongoing institutional racism.
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

Primaries, Biden Visits Buffalo, Elon Musk Flips on Twitter

Results are in from primary elections in five states, including heated contests in North Carolina and Pennsylvania. And Elon Musk is expressing doubts about his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. Shell-shocked residents of Buffalo, New York are reeling from the killings and still grappling with how to feel safe again, even after President Biden's visit during which he called for unity.
BUFFALO, NY
NPR

Pair of identical twins in California do everything together — even motherhood

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A pair of identical twins in California do everything together, even motherhood. Sisters Jill and Erin each gave birth to baby boys on the same day in the same hospital. They were just down the hall from each other when they delivered their newborns five hours apart. And the babies, named Oliver and Silas, both weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces, and both measured 20 inches long. The families say they're ecstatic for this doubly good news. It's MORNING EDITION.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Guitar World Magazine

Bryan Adams: “My most prized guitar is a D-18 Martin acoustic guitar that once belonged to Johnny Cash”

A rock legend checks in, and one question hangs in the air like a recently twanged E chord. What has made Bryan Adams so joyful that he titled his new album So Happy It Hurts?. Just a few moments into our conversation and the reason for the pure unbridled joy relating to the new record becomes perfectly clear. Having been off the road for the longest time since he turned professional, Bryan Adams’ time in the solitary confinement imposed by the pandemic is drawing to a close and a world tour is in the offing once again.
ROCK MUSIC

