HURON, S.D. – Registration is now open for South Dakota’s Largest Classroom at the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. The Largest Classroom event is an exciting field trip for students including opportunities to learn hands-on and see exhibits at a variety of educational learning centers that may not always be available to individual school districts or part of typical curriculums. The adventure will take place on Thursday, September 1, and Friday, September 2.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO