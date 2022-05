We hope you will join us for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Warriors' Way Veterans Village on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11:00 am at 1179 West Boyce Rd. in Rowland, NC . This village community will house (10) ten Veterans in the Rowland Community. There will be a "Flag Ceremony" as well as a Memorial Day Service as part of this special occasion. Please share with your community.

