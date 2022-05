BURLEY—Billie Jo Ashby, a 68-year-old resident of Burley, and formerly of Bouse, Arizona, passed from this earthly life Saturday, May 14, 2022, at her home in Burley. Billie Jo was born May 23, 1953, in Burley, Idaho, to Thomas Richard and Mildred Alice Rogers Nielsen. Billie attended schools in Burley, graduating from Burley High School, May 26, 1971; she later attended ISU, where she graduated from the Nursing program, in 1985. Prior to nursing school she joined the U.S. Air Force in 1976, and served her country for 10 years. Her last few years in the service were spent at Hill Air Force Base, in Ogden, Utah.

