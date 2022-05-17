Made in the 956: Roma High School mariachi student earns full ride scholarship to Columbia University

A senior at Mercedes High School is the recipient of UTRGV’s luminary scholarship. Natalia Acosta said she enrolled in the university’s nursing program. “I think I cried a little bit - I did cry because I just, I couldn't believe it,” Acosta said. The scholarship covers tuition,...
In 2005, retired cop Gilbert Garcia went to a doctor’s visit that ended with 18 inches of his intestines removed. “I remember that moment he came in after the surgery, and he said that it was malignant,” Garcia recalled. “Nobody wants to hear that word…malignant to me sounds like you're gonna die."
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes ISD educator, who was arrested on charges of improper relationship with a student, was arrested a second time for indecency with a child, public records show. Frank Omar Fuentes, 53, was arrested by Mercedes PD on Thursday, May 19 on two counts of indecency with a child, sexual contact, […]
A man is expected to be arraigned on Sunday after police say he robbed a bank in Mission. The robbery occurred Friday at the Vantage Bank on East Tom Landry Street shortly before noon, according to Mission police spokesman Investigator Art Flores. The man walked into the bank with his...
FALFURRIAS, Texas — Brooks County Independent School District is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases as school winds down for the summer. Superintendent Dr. Maria Rodriguez-Casas said the 28 confirmed cases at Falfurrias Junior High School are not from some of the alleged rumors. “We’ve been very fortunate that...
Pharr EMS partnered with hospitals and organizations across the Valley to take part in Stop the Bleed Day. As part of the initiative, the EMS team taught multiple classes to train the public on how to control bleeding after an accident. “Bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death,”...
MISSION, Texas -- A valley-wide e-sports competition was held at Science Academy in Mercedes tonight. It's called the 956 E-sports Spring Finals. Programs at close to a dozen valley high schools competed across a number of today's popular games. Our own Brandon Benitez visited one of this weekend's participating schools...
Signs warning drivers to stay off the dunes on South Padre island went up Thursday. Augusto Sanchez, a natural resource engineer with Cameron County, said the dunes create a natural barrier against coastal erosion that can also result in damage to houses and roads. Now, the county is warning the...
TX1015 Sweet Onions hosts inaugural restaurant week in Rio Grande Valley. The Texas 1015 Sweet Onion marketing campaign wrapped up the inaugural TX1015 Sweet Onion Restaurant week promotion on May 8. The historic marketing campaign, currently in its second year, was focused directly on Texas consumers to increase awareness of the TX1015 Sweet Onion.
The DHR Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic is now offering third dosages of the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the booster shot for kids on Thursday. The booster will be offered five months after the children’s previous dosage of the vaccine.
Sentencing for a Valley doctor found guilty of misdiagnosing patients for profit has been delayed. Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada was supposed to be sentenced in McAllen federal court on Wednesday, but it's been delayed another eight weeks. Prosecutors say Zamora-Quezada spearheaded a $325 million health care fraud scheme. The hold-up comes...
SAN ANTONIO — There are now just four days left until title 42 is set to expire. All eyes are on whether a federal judge will decide whether or not to keep it in place. Peter Perez is preparing for what could be coming to his hometown of Carrizo Springs.
The Texas Department of Transportation touted this week the progress it’s made on its second largest project in the district — a $196 million project that will extend Interstate 2 by nine miles in the western part of Hidalgo County. Officially named the U.S. Relief Route, the project...
Scope of work involves the construction of a new 2-story addition that will be attached to the end of the existing Phase I building. It will consist of a steel frame with metal stud commercial construction, brick and EIFS to match existing. The additions are approximately 27,439 sq. ft. The project will also include sitework, landscape, and interior finishes.
There was a giant inflatable motorcycle, a hot wing eating contest and — naturally — a procession of motorcycles. The bikes started at 3000 Cage Blvd. and zipped down the road in double column to the blare of Pharr police sirens. Sights that one would expect from an...
EL PASO, Texas — "These people came, and I heard something," said La Joya resident Ruberto Cantu. "These people," Cantu references, are what Border Patrol would consider encounters; migrants, people who cross the Rio Grande into the United States without permission. A week ago, Cantu was startled by noises...
Hidalgo County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 359 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. An Alamo woman in her 60s died as a result of the virus, according to the report. She was not vaccinated. The people who...
A man accused of having an improper relationship with a student pled guilty. Eduardo Rendon is accused of inappropriately touching a student in 2019 while employed at IDEA San Benito, court records indicate. His sentencing is scheduled for next month. Channel 5 News reached out to IDEA to see if...
