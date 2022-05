YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has stopped for a structure fire that turned into a vegetation fire in the Tahoe National Forest in Yuba County. The fire broke out just south of Camptonville and east of New Bullards Bar Reservoir on Friday morning, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services. The U.S Forest Service said the fire started as a structure fire and spread into vegetation, crossing over Highway 49. Firefighters say about 20 acres have burned so far and one structure has been damaged, the structure where the fire originated.

YUBA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO