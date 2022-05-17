Wild looking to enter next season with same goaltending tandem?

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild look set to begin an offseason where major decisions will have to be made. One of the biggest question marks for this Wild offseason has been their goaltending situation, with much discussion devoted to the feasibility of a Cam Talbot–Marc-Andre Fleury tandem for next season.

Monday, Fleury spoke on that possibility, stating that a return to Minnesota would be “very appealing." It seems that Wild GM Bill Guerin agrees with that sentiment. He was very straightforward when addressing the goaltending, saying that they “want both back,” and that the team “likes both goalies.”

While the Wild’s precarious salary cap situation, thanks to the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts, will likely be the determining factor in whether or not a reunion actually comes to fruition, it’s clear that all parties involved are interested in getting it done.

Playoffs aside, both Fleury and Talbot were great this season, combining for a 41-14-4 record and leading the Wild to one of their most impressive regular seasons in franchise history. It remains to be seen if a Fleury-Talbot tandem can be sustainable for an entire playoff run, of course, but it seems given Tuesday’s comments that they will likely get another chance to prove it can work.

Now, for some other notes regarding the Wild: