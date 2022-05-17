Tuesday PM Home Fire On S. Rutherford Blvd.

UPDATE. There were no injuries in the incident involving a tractor trailer truck that caught fire on Saturday afternoon on I-24 East at the I-840 interchange in Murfreesboro. John Grider with the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed, "There was no crash or injuries." The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Rutherford County Fire and Rescue department is asking for the publics assistance in solving an arson case from 2021. Following an investigation spanning multiple months, a December 2021 fire on Alsup Mill Road in a vacant mobile home has been ruled as arson. The Rutherford County Fire Marshal's Office is seeking information from the public regarding this incident.
AT LEAST ONE PERSON WAS AIRLIFTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON FROM A MULTI VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AROUND 3:30 IN THE AREA OF 2205 EAST GAINES STREET NEAR THE INTERNATIONAL DRIVE INTERSECTION. MULTIPLE INJURIES WERE REPORTED AND EAST GAINES WAS CLOSED FOR SOME TIME WHILE CREWS WERE ON SCENE. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Saturday (5/21/2022) presented challenges for motorists along I-24 in Rutherford County. Temps were hot at 90. A multi-vehicle crash had part of I-24 shut-down Saturday afternoon. Then a big rig caught fire on the interstate. And the driver of an 18-wheeler had a blowout on I-24 near...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A large fire burned through an apartment complex in Antioch on Friday morning. According to Nashville Fire Department, two companies were dispatched to the Dover Glen apartments in Antioch and arrived in flames at one of the buildings. The fire started around 4 a.m. On Friday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian died Friday after being struck during a hit and run crash. Metro Nashville Police said the 50-year-old pedestrian was discovered by EMS personnel after responding to another call for service on Murfreesboro Pike near Wilhagen’s sports bar. Authorities said the preliminary investigation indicated...
A PURSUIT IN NORTHERN LAWRENCE COUNTY RESULTED IN A CRASH FRIDAY NIGHT. INTIAL REPORTS INDICATE THE VEHICLE CAME TO A STOP IN THE AREA OF ALEXANDER SPRINGS ROAD JUST NORTH OF THREE OAKS. MULTIPLE EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED. WE’LL HAVE MORE INFORMATION AS IT BECOMES AVAILABLE.
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homeowners were shocked to discover a vehicle in their living room on Thursday morning. A Ford SUV drove up a grass hill off Coley Davis Drive in Bellevue and smashed through one of the condominiums. Police said the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Metro Police responded to a woman walking on the side of I-40 with a knife screaming, "help me." Hermitage units were sent to the scene, stopping all traffic flow heading eastbound near mile marker 214. Police utilized the new initiative, Partners in Care, to connect the woman with a counselor to resolve the situation peacefully.
A wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was northbound near Forest Park Boulevard when it ran off the road hitting an embankment and several trees. A man who was reportedly riding on the outside of the vehicle was severely injured and was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Comments / 0