For the Gen Xers and older Millennials who grew up in the heyday of America’s malls, a church inside one of them may seem out of place. What happened to Wet Seal, Sam Goody and the Orange Julius? And isn’t there even a Magic Eye kiosk anymore? But Zeal Church’s Lead Pastor, Brandon Cormier, says he’s found the perfect location for his growing congregation of over 1,300: the former Macy’s in The Citadel mall.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO