When you’re one of 11 children, you gotta do something to stand out. Kenny Neal chose music, picking up instruments he found lying around his Baton Rouge, Louisiana, household. Dad Raful was a prominent blues harpist heavily influenced by Chicago blues icon Little Walter. By the time he was 17, Kenny had enough experience sitting in with his dad’s band whenever he needed a guitarist or bassist to be hired on as Buddy Guy’s bassist. He put together the Neal Brothers Blues Band with his siblings and signed on with Canadian blues powerhouse Downchild in the early 1980s as singer/guitarist before launching a solo career.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO