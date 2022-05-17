EAGLES OF DEATH METAL Frontman ‘Forgives’ Killers From 2015 Paris Terrorist Attack (Video)

A DAD of two has run off with a Ukrainian refugee just ten days after he and his partner welcomed her into their home. Security guard Tony Garnett, 29, walked out on Lorna, 28, after falling head over heels for 22-year-old Sofiia Karkadym. Tony, of Bradford, West Yorks, said: “We’re...
France's Sister Andre, believed to have become the oldest person alive this week at the age of 118, said Tuesday she would now like to beat the record of oldest person ever and that work and caring for others had long kept her spry. "People say that work kills, for...
In June 1922, the opening battle of Ireland’s civil war destroyed one of Europe’s great archives in a historic calamity that reduced seven centuries of documents and manuscripts to ash and dust. Once the envy of scholars around the world, the Public Record Office at the Four Courts...
Comments / 0