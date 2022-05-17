ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder Have Their Eye On 1st Overall Pick At Draft Lottery

By News 9
 4 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder are the 4th most likely team to draw the No. 1 overall pick at Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery.

The Thunder have a 12.5% chance at going first overall, behind Houston, Orlando and Detroit who all have a 14% chance.

In 2021, the Thunder drafted guard Josh Giddey with the No. 6 pick.

The Thunder are looking to add some more talent to a young team filled with potential stars.

The draft lottery is Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Image Provided By: CBS Sports

