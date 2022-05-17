Food Truck Tuesdays return for fifth year in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum and the city of Colorado Springs teamed up to kick off Food Truck Tuesdays.

For five years now, thousands of people have come to the museum to enjoy lunch and support local businesses.

"There’s nowhere else I can go on a Tuesday and make the money I make on a Tuesday here," said Matt Spain, the owner of Mateo's Catering.

This year, the trucks will be out for 24 weeks with 24 rotating food trucks.

"Every week you’ll see a little bit different line-up of trucks," said Matt Mayberry, Director of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

In 2020, the event was canceled, and last year there were still restrictions in place. Organizers hope this year the turnout will continue to grow.

"We’re hoping," Mayberry said. "There's a lot of energy behind this. I think a lot of people want to get out and to be around other people. We see more workers downtown, the streets are currently packed with cars, so we certainly think with the weather, the park, just makes for a great opportunity for people to come downtown and enjoy being part of our community."

Food Truck Tuesdays will run until October 25. They'll be open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Here is the 2022 food truck lineup:

Black Forest Chew Chew

Bob’s Lobstah Trap

Chef Rob’s Soulfood and Seafood

Ciao Down

Conrad’s Flava Fusion

Formosa Bites

Go Fish Food Truck

High Grade Catering and Food Truck

Kabob Kaboose

Little Bears

Lucy I’m Home

Lumpia

Mateo’s

Miggy’s Meltdown

Mollie & Co.

Munchies

Sapo Guapo Tacos

Scratch Mobile Kitchen

Solsage

The Meltdown

The Wildcard

Tossed

Wheel Coffee

William’s Soul Food

