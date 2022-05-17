ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Truck Tuesdays return for fifth year in downtown Colorado Springs

By Jessica Gruenling
 4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum and the city of Colorado Springs teamed up to kick off Food Truck Tuesdays.

For five years now, thousands of people have come to the museum to enjoy lunch and support local businesses.

"There’s nowhere else I can go on a Tuesday and make the money I make on a Tuesday here," said Matt Spain, the owner of Mateo's Catering.

This year, the trucks will be out for 24 weeks with 24 rotating food trucks.

"Every week you’ll see a little bit different line-up of trucks," said Matt Mayberry, Director of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

In 2020, the event was canceled, and last year there were still restrictions in place. Organizers hope this year the turnout will continue to grow.

"We’re hoping," Mayberry said. "There's a lot of energy behind this. I think a lot of people want to get out and to be around other people. We see more workers downtown, the streets are currently packed with cars, so we certainly think with the weather, the park, just makes for a great opportunity for people to come downtown and enjoy being part of our community."

Food Truck Tuesdays will run until October 25. They'll be open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Here is the 2022 food truck lineup:

  • Black Forest Chew Chew
  • Bob’s Lobstah Trap
  • Chef Rob’s Soulfood and Seafood
  • Ciao Down
  • Conrad’s Flava Fusion
  • Formosa Bites
  • Go Fish Food Truck
  • High Grade Catering and Food Truck
  • Kabob Kaboose
  • Little Bears
  • Lucy I’m Home
  • Lumpia
  • Mateo’s
  • Miggy’s Meltdown
  • Mollie & Co.
  • Munchies
  • Sapo Guapo Tacos
  • Scratch Mobile Kitchen
  • Solsage
  • The Meltdown
  • The Wildcard
  • Tossed
  • Wheel Coffee
  • William’s Soul Food

