There probably won’t be an hour-long ESPN special involved, but Zach LaVine should still have a pretty high-profile free agency this offseason. KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported Friday on the buzz around LaVine from the NBA Draft Combine. Johnson says that the Chicago Bulls guard has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Portland Trail Blazers, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Atlanta Hawks as potential free agent suitors. The report also adds that the Bulls fully expect LaVine to take visits and to be wined and dined.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO