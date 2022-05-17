Local News 5 16 22

Born to Carey Smith and Gladys Johnson Honea in East Fork, MS on January 31, 1939 and died on May 18, 2022. She is survived by her husband Robert Andrew Smiley, Denham Springs, three children; Joseph D. Gordon (Jana), Ontario, Canada, Suzanne Gordon of New Orleans, LA and Janet G. Liebl (Gary), Madison, MS. Three grandchildren; Jeremy Liebl, Charleston, SC, Christa Liebl, Baton Rouge, Meaghan Gordon, Canada, two step-children; Dr. Nancy Smiley, Honolulu, Hawaii, Andrew W. Smiley, Austin, TX, brother, James Harold Honea, Albany, LA, and numerous nieces and nephews. Edna was retired from SLU where she was a Graduate Admissions Analyst. She will be cremated by Seale Funeral Home and a memorial service to be done in the future. Inurnment in Evergreen Memorial Park, Denham Springs. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
