ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa, LA

Local News 5 16 22

an17.com
 4 days ago

Our latest local newscast featuring good news...

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

Related
an17.com

Melissa Stilley

Superintendent Melissa Stilley has the latest on the shootings at Hammond High School graduation Thursday night.
HAMMOND, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hippie Town In Louisiana

Gone are the days of the hippies only being found at Woodstock. Now, members of the eclectic community can be found all across the country. Thrillist search the country to find the best hippie towns around, compiling a list of the top place in each state, including a groovy spot right here in Louisiana. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Tangipahoa, LA
an17.com

Edna Fay Honea Smiley

Born to Carey Smith and Gladys Johnson Honea in East Fork, MS on January 31, 1939 and died on May 18, 2022. She is survived by her husband Robert Andrew Smiley, Denham Springs, three children; Joseph D. Gordon (Jana), Ontario, Canada, Suzanne Gordon of New Orleans, LA and Janet G. Liebl (Gary), Madison, MS. Three grandchildren; Jeremy Liebl, Charleston, SC, Christa Liebl, Baton Rouge, Meaghan Gordon, Canada, two step-children; Dr. Nancy Smiley, Honolulu, Hawaii, Andrew W. Smiley, Austin, TX, brother, James Harold Honea, Albany, LA, and numerous nieces and nephews. Edna was retired from SLU where she was a Graduate Admissions Analyst. She will be cremated by Seale Funeral Home and a memorial service to be done in the future. Inurnment in Evergreen Memorial Park, Denham Springs. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
an17.com

Paulette Boykins

Paulette Boykins, a resident of Franklinton, Louisiana, and a native of Independence, Louisiana, passed away on May 15, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family. The family asks that you all keep them in your prayers and thoughts during their time of bereavement. Visitation. Saturday, May 21, 2022. 9:00...
INDEPENDENCE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
wwno.org

New Orleans Starbucks fires supervisor leading store’s unionizing effort

The head organizer of a union campaign at a New Orleans Starbucks was fired Tuesday, and they believe it’s — at least in part — due to their unionizing efforts. Billie Nyx, a shift supervisor at the Starbucks at 7700 Maple St in New Orleans' Carrollton neighborhood, said in an Instagram post they closed the store early during the recent New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival weekend. Nyx said they made that decision because the store was understaffed at the time. But, then they were fired for it.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Cantrell declines comment on computer seizure at City Hall

NEW ORLEANS — Friday afternoon, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell declined to comment on the seizure of computers involving a member of her administration. Sources with the New Orleans City Council say the Office of the Inspector General seized multiple computers Thursday. That same source told WDSU the computers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
theneworleanstribune.com

Get Free Hurricane Preparedness Supplies at May 28 Event

Pontchartrain Conservancy and will host Storm Aware & Prepare from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Pontchartrain Conservancy’s New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Dr., where residents can get free hurricane preparedness supplies, including food kits, solar lights and more. Organizers will also be on hand, providing information and hurricane season readiness tips.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Mound of dirt covering grave, help needed to dig out

WALKER - There's a large mound of dirt in the middle of a cemetery in Livingston Parish and it's sitting on top of a grave. Elaine Watts contacted 2 On Your Side after she says that pile of dirt has been there for a year and a half. Her loved ones are buried in Vickers Cemetery in Walker and she says the pile of dirt is on top of her brother's grave.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Firefighters tackle massive junkyard fire in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Firefighters are tackling a massive junkyard fire in Fluker on Friday evening. Tangipahoa Fire District 1 said they were responding to the blaze around 6 p.m. Friday at a commercial structure on US 51. Crews from Roseland, Kentwood, Loranger, Husser, Independence and Wilmer are also reportedly on...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
an17.com

Nancy Norman Sparks

Nancy Norman Sparks passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, May 20, 2022, at her residence in Ponchatoula, Louisiana at the age of 69. She was born on Wednesday, August 13, 1952, in Independence, LA. Nancy was such a special person. She was loving, caring, and hilarious. She was known for her amazing skill as a residential and commercial painter. She loved to dance, always had a way with words, and was determined to make you laugh with her antics. She will surely be loved and fondly remembered by her family and friends. She was definitely one of a kind.
PONCHATOULA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy