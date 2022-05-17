School of Rock’s budding stars take their show on the road

Members of School of Rock Wake Forest rehearse on May 12.

WAKE FOREST — School of Rock combines performance skills with life lessons.

Doug and Kim Whaley opened the Rogers Road music school in 2018. The couple wanted to bring something new to Wake Forest.

“My wife and I love music, and we were always the house with kids all over the place,” Doug Whaley said. “We felt like there wasn’t really any company doing both music lessons and performance, so we thought it would be a unique way to teach. It felt like something the community would really appreciate.”

School of Rock teaches singing lessons and offers instruction on instruments such as guitars, drums, keyboard and piano. Instructors offer one-on-one lessons and form bands composed of current students, allowing them to offer performance pointers.

Instructor Gabby Bucci said the lessons make her nostalgic as she recalls learning piano and bass guitar herself.

“They have a lot of personality, and they’re all great musicians,” Bucci said. “They all do something different — they have different interests and styles — and it’s interesting to see them coming together.”

The school's house band is set to perform at Bud’s Tavern in Youngsville from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Since School of Rock’s inception, the house band — composed mostly of kids ages 11-18 — has toured the region, performing in cities like Philadelphia, Washington and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Wake Forest’s location is one of about 270 Schools of Rock worldwide. Musicians from two affiliates supported the house band in its first tour.

“Various schools have been doing tours for a long time,” Whaley said. “The way we got in our first tour in 2019, the owner of the Chapel Hill School of Rock was playing one with the owner of Virginia Beach. We were a newer school, and they allowed us to go with them.”

The music school franchise was featured on the big screen, but not in the 2003 Jack Black comedy “School of Rock.” Rather, the 2005 documentary “Rock School” explores the performance-based approach to music education. Singer-songwriter and record producer Paul Green opened the first school in Philadelphia.

The Wake Forest School of Rock couldn’t tour in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the band returned to the road last year, playing shows in Marietta, Georgia, and Chattanooga and Pigeon Forge in Tennessee.

This year’s tour schedule features a July 13 date at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland. The house band will tour from July 9-15, visiting venues in Chicago; Columbus, Ohio; Arlington, Virginia; and Virginia Beach.

Whaley said he’s as excited about the students’ growing confidence as their ability to perform in storied venues.

“It’s not just music lessons, but really being able to see the growth of the kids,” he said. “They’re getting more comfortable with each other, working with each other while becoming better musicians. The benefit of what we’re doing here is teaching both life and music lessons.”

Xander Wisniewski said School of Rock has taught him more than just fundamentals.

“It’s a passion of music that can’t be brought out anywhere else,” Wisniewski said.

School of Rock is open from 3-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. To learn more about the school or inquire about music lessons, visit www.schoolofrock.com.