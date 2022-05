Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A DUI driver crashed into a parked vehicle causing injury to two minors in the city of Industry on Friday night. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call on May 20, at around 11:45 p.m. of a vehicle that crashed into a parked truck with a young boy and girl sitting in the bed of the truck on Valley Boulevard and Basetdale Avenue.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO