Louisville, KY

Volunteer firefighter killed in Southern Indiana double homicide

Wave 3
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Morgan McGarvey announced he has won the Democratic nomination for Congressman John Yarmuth’s seat. Rand Paul, Charles Booker will face off for Ky. US Senate seat. The Republican...

www.wave3.com

Wave 3

Death investigation underway in southern Indiana; man arrested

KENT, Ind. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway in Jefferson County, Indiana. Authorities from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called around 1:10 p.m. to respond to a Kent Mercantile on SR 256 on Saturday, according to a release. Shortly after, officers were called to a residence in the 8200 block of West Kent Blankenship Road in Kent, Ind. for a death investigation.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
WTVQ

Kentucky gas prices take biggest jump in the nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $4.43. The jump has been even more dramatic this week in the Bluegrass as Kentucky’s average price for a gallon of unleaded leaped 28 cents week-on-week yesterday, the biggest jump of any state in the nation Thursday, according to Triple-A. Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded sits at $4.43. That’s a penny higher than yesterday and 15 cents higher than a week ago, as well as 35 cents higher than than a month ago. Friday’s national average is $1.40 higher than prices a year ago at this time.
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
John Yarmuth
Rand Paul
WGN TV

ID, cause of death provided for missing 3-year-old NW Indiana girl

LONG BEACH, Ind. (AP) — Authorities identified and provided the cause of death Monday for a 3-year-old girl who was found dead after being reported missing. LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson identified the girl as Amy Ivey and said her cause of death was asphyxiation secondary to drowning, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
KFVS12

CHECK RESULTS: Ky. Primary Election

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Voters in Kentucky headed to the polls on Tuesday, May 17. You can check results here. Tuesday is Primary Election Day in the commonwealth and there are a number of big races on the ballot, including seats in the senate and the house of representatives. Voting officials...
WHAS 11

Indiana man killed in crash while trying to avoid hitting Seymour school bus

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Jennings County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Seymour. State police say 63-year-old Daniel Sallee of Elizabethtown, Indiana was driving south on Jackson County Road 1000 East near County Road 250 North at a speed that exceeded the posted speed limit. As Sallee's car approached a Seymour Community Schools bus that had stopped to pick up children at a home, Sallee hit the brakes and made an evasive action to avoid the bus. His car left the road and overturned.
NBC News

Drag queen crowned prom king at Indiana high school

The category is high school prom king realness. When Cristian Hernandez was named prom king of his Indiana high school, the 18-year-old senior — standing next to his four suit-wearing competitors — barely missed a beat before strutting down the red carpet in a black sequined gown, blond wig and feather boa to collect his crown.
SCDNReports

Dead Man Found by Indiana Road Workers

Dead Man Found by Indiana Road WorkersSCDN Graphics Department. The Indiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle located on the entrance ramp from US 231 to southbound Interstate 65 in Crown Point.
SCDNReports

Man with Gun: Small Indiana Neighborhood Evacuated

Man with Gun: Small Indiana Neighborhood EvacuatedSCDN Graphics Dept. Deputies were dispatched to a person shooting in the direction of a neighbor on Bridgeton Road just south of Rockville. After arriving Deputies along with Rockville police Officers established a perimeter around the suspect's residence. Deputies and Officers then notified immediate neighbors of the situation and they were asked to move to safety.
WTHR

Indiana teenager drowns in northern Indiana lake

SYRACUSE, Ind. — A high school sophomore died in an accidental drowning in Elkhart County Sunday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The body of 16-year-old Kadin Schrock was found Sunday afternoon after he went missing in a private pond in Syracuse, DNR wrote in a release. Witnesses said Schrock fell into the water after swinging on a rope swing from an elevated platform.
