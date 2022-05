It only took one interaction for Rose Wysocki to distance herself from the man visiting the Buffalo grocery store where she worked. It was sometime before Easter when Wysocki, a 56-year-old produce manager at Tops Friendly Markets, first recalled interacting with the 18-year-old now accused of carrying out a racially motivated massacre at her workplace. She had seen him at the store a handful of times before, Wysocki told The Washington Post. As she tended to her duties one afternoon, she said Payton Gendron approached her.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO