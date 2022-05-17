ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Teen dead after being buried under sand dune at a Utah state park

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park (DMITRY VINOGRADOV/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SALT LAKE CITY — A 13-year-old boy died after being buried under a sand dune at a Utah state park over the weekend.

The Associated Press says the teen was digging a tunnel into the dune at Utah’s Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park Saturday night.

Park rangers were notified by family, and they arrived to help dig him out. He was about six and a half feet deep, according to the AP. When the rangers and Kane County sheriff’s deputies got to the boy, he was alive. The boy was taken to the hospital in Salt Lake City.

He died on Sunday after doctors noticed that he had not regained any brain activity, the Utah Division of State Parks Department told the AP. The boy was identified as Ian Spendlove on Monday, according to the AP.

Officials say the sand dune collapse remains under investigation. No further information has been released.

