Carteret County, NC

Carteret County votes selecting county board, school board members

By Annette Weston
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — Carteret County voters will choose...

Lack of documentation, communication behind state takeover of Bertie County DSS

WINDSOR, Bertie County — The state takeover of an eastern North Carolina county’s child protective services was prompted by a complaint about an open Bertie County child welfare case that was made to the North Carolina Department of Social Services, and the lack of documentation available for state officials to determine whether appropriate actions were taken in the case.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
Swansboro police chief resigns amid investigation into "detrimental conduct"

SWANSBORO, Onslow County — The now-former Swansboro Chief of Police, Ken Jackson, has resigned from his position, effective immediately. Jackson made that announcement in an email to the town’s manager late Thursday night following an internal investigation that found quote “detrimental conduct,” according to town officials.
SWANSBORO, NC
2022 Beach Music Festival in Atlantic Beach begins Saturday

ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — The 2022 Beach Music Festival in Atlantic Beach starts on Saturday. Officials said this year’s festival will feature:. Gary Lowder & Smokin' Hot from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The Embers from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. North Tower from 2:00...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
Carteret County, NC
Government
County
Carteret County, NC
City
Morehead City, NC
Morehead City, NC
Government
First turtle nest of the season found on Ocracoke Island

CAPE HATTERAS NATIONAL SEASHORE — The first sea turtle nest of the season was found on Ocracoke Island Friday morning. Cape Hatteras National Seashore biologists were able to determine from the crawl pattern that the nest came from a Loggerhead sea turtle. Last year, the first sea turtle nest...
OCRACOKE, NC
Ferry service interrupted by mechanical issues, COVID-19 cases

OCRACOKE, Hyde County — Officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Divisions said they are currently experiencing an uptick in schedule interruptions on its Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Hatteras routes due to unexpected mechanical issues and positive COVID-19 tests among crews. Currently, three of the ferries...
HYDE COUNTY, NC
#Vinson
ENC school lockdown ends, tip found not to be credible

NEW BERN, Craven County — West Craven Middle School in New Bern was placed on lockdown Friday morning. Craven County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Wagner confirmed that the lockdown was prompted by an anonymous tip on the district's See Something Say Something reporting system. No details concerning the nature of...
Two arrested in February bank robbery in Washington

WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — Two people have been arrested in a February bank robbery in Washington. The robbery occurred on February 23 at United Bank on Carolina Avenue. Investigators with the Washington Police Department said Shabazz St. Clair walked into the bank, implied that he had a gun and demanded money.
WASHINGTON, NC
Officials release names of victim, suspect in deadly dispute between neighbors

KURE BEACH, New Hanover County — Kure Beach Police have released the names of the men involved in Tuesday’s deadly shooting involving a dispute among neighbors. ABC affiliate WWAY is reporting that police identified the victim as John Allen Garisto, 55, and the suspect as William Henry Bennett, 61. Both men are from Kure Beach.
KURE BEACH, NC
Politics
Elections
Havelock woman and her dog encounter black bear in the backyard

HAVELOCK, Craven County — A Havelock woman captured an encounter between her pet and a black bear Thursday morning. Damaris Arias said her dog Canon was hanging out in the backyard when the bear approached. Canon was not hurt, and the bear climbed a tree in the yard to...
HAVELOCK, NC
To the Rescue: Teller the hound dog

NEW BERN, Craven County — We have a lot of furry friends in Eastern North Carolina who need forever homes, including Teller. He's the pup featured in this week's "To the Rescue". Teller is a 3-year-old hunting dog. He's microchipped and up to date on all of his vaccinations....
Beachgoers offer tips to beat the heat and enjoy the summer months

NEW BERN, Craven County — Warmer temperatures mean more people outside and at beaches in Eastern NC. As temperatures and heat indexes continue to rise this weekend, there could be dangers including heat exhaustion. Atlantic Beach Fire Department Deputy Chief Casey Arthur said with this weekend's upcoming music festival,...
NEW BERN, NC
As temperatures, heat indexes rise, pets feel the effects too

NEW BERN, Craven County — The weather is getting hotter and the heat index is forecast to to be around 100 degrees as the week ends. This can cause problems for peoples' pets. Doctor Joyce Gerardi at Synergy Integrative Veterinary Clinic said if the temperature outside is uncomfortable for...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

