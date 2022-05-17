Carteret County votes selecting county board, school board members

WINDSOR, Bertie County — The state takeover of an eastern North Carolina county’s child protective services was prompted by a complaint about an open Bertie County child welfare case that was made to the North Carolina Department of Social Services, and the lack of documentation available for state officials to determine whether appropriate actions were taken in the case.
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — Sixteen students were honored with a certificate in Beaufort County Community College's paramedic certification course. The program prepares current emergency medical technicians to take the NC paramedic credentialing exam. It is covered under the Beaufort Promise, meaning the college covers the fees for the course.
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — The now-former Swansboro Chief of Police, Ken Jackson, has resigned from his position, effective immediately. Jackson made that announcement in an email to the town’s manager late Thursday night following an internal investigation that found quote “detrimental conduct,” according to town officials.
ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — The 2022 Beach Music Festival in Atlantic Beach starts on Saturday. Officials said this year’s festival will feature:. Gary Lowder & Smokin' Hot from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The Embers from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. North Tower from 2:00...
NEW BERN, Craven County — The U.S. 17 bypass bridge is waiting to be fixed after a driver crashed his flatbed truck through the concrete wall before falling 40-50 feet below and caught fire. NC Department of Transportation Bridge Maintenance Engineer Justin Howard said they will start the bridge...
CAPE HATTERAS NATIONAL SEASHORE — The first sea turtle nest of the season was found on Ocracoke Island Friday morning. Cape Hatteras National Seashore biologists were able to determine from the crawl pattern that the nest came from a Loggerhead sea turtle. Last year, the first sea turtle nest...
OCRACOKE, Hyde County — Officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Divisions said they are currently experiencing an uptick in schedule interruptions on its Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Hatteras routes due to unexpected mechanical issues and positive COVID-19 tests among crews. Currently, three of the ferries...
ONSLOW COUNTY — An Onslow County teen, who was shot in the head during a hunting accident, is on the road to recovery. Bryson Capps' parents said every day he is making progress, but they still have a long way to go. All around Onslow County, you’ll see green...
NEW BERN, Craven County — West Craven Middle School in New Bern was placed on lockdown Friday morning. Craven County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Wagner confirmed that the lockdown was prompted by an anonymous tip on the district's See Something Say Something reporting system. No details concerning the nature of...
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — Two people have been arrested in a February bank robbery in Washington. The robbery occurred on February 23 at United Bank on Carolina Avenue. Investigators with the Washington Police Department said Shabazz St. Clair walked into the bank, implied that he had a gun and demanded money.
KURE BEACH, New Hanover County — Kure Beach Police have released the names of the men involved in Tuesday’s deadly shooting involving a dispute among neighbors. ABC affiliate WWAY is reporting that police identified the victim as John Allen Garisto, 55, and the suspect as William Henry Bennett, 61. Both men are from Kure Beach.
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A paralyzed veteran who has beat the odds after being given a small chance to walk again, is taking steps to make sure others can do the same. Using an exoskeleton, Bryce Cherry Holmes will complete a 5K to raise money that will get this device to other veterans like him.
HAVELOCK, Craven County — A Havelock woman captured an encounter between her pet and a black bear Thursday morning. Damaris Arias said her dog Canon was hanging out in the backyard when the bear approached. Canon was not hurt, and the bear climbed a tree in the yard to...
NEW BERN, Craven County — A New Bern man, Jonathan Pak, 36, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the distribution of approximately five kilograms of methamphetamine, two-and-a-half kilograms of cocaine, more than 390 grams of heroin and 160 grams of fentanyl. Court documents showed that from Dec....
NEW BERN, Craven County — We have a lot of furry friends in Eastern North Carolina who need forever homes, including Teller. He's the pup featured in this week's "To the Rescue". Teller is a 3-year-old hunting dog. He's microchipped and up to date on all of his vaccinations....
NEW BERN, Craven County — Warmer temperatures mean more people outside and at beaches in Eastern NC. As temperatures and heat indexes continue to rise this weekend, there could be dangers including heat exhaustion. Atlantic Beach Fire Department Deputy Chief Casey Arthur said with this weekend's upcoming music festival,...
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — As temperatures are getting hotter, schools are taking the necessary steps to protect their athletes from heat exhaustion. Athletic Director at J. H. Rose High School, Clay Medlin, said the main thing athletes need to do is stay hydrated. He said if they aren’t, this can increase their chances of passing out.
NEW BERN, Craven County — The weather is getting hotter and the heat index is forecast to to be around 100 degrees as the week ends. This can cause problems for peoples' pets. Doctor Joyce Gerardi at Synergy Integrative Veterinary Clinic said if the temperature outside is uncomfortable for...
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — In the NHL Playoffs, in Game 2 of the series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers, Carolina tried to stay unbeaten at home for the playoffs. Brandon Smith scored a goal and the 'Canes tacked on an empty-netter with two seconds remaining in...
Comments / 0