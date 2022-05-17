ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sac County, IA

Sac County Sheriff’s Office Responded To A Two-Vehicle Accident Yesterday

By KC Meiners
1380kcim.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday the Sac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 71 and 255 Street. Law Enforcement says a 2016 Chevrolet Truck operated...

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

Related
1380kcim.com

Over $20,000 Worth Of Damages Reported In A Two-Vehicle Accident On Wednesday

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office reports over $20,000 worth of damages occurred in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 on Wednesday. According to authorities, 43-year-old Nyanaar Kual of Carroll was westbound on Highway 30, nearing a stop sign in a construction zone. A Witness observed the Kual vehicle was decreasing in speed as it approached the sign when it was struck from behind by a 2013 Dodge Journey operated by 22-year-old Shelby Dirks of Arcadia. Law enforcement says the Honda Pilot Kaul was driving came to rest in the south ditch. Kaul sustained suspect minor injuries, and Dirks had possible injuries. Both were transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services. Dirks was cited for failure to reduce speed and use a communication device while driving. The Dirks vehicle was totaled in the accident with approximately $20,000 in damages and the Kual vehicle sustained function damages approximated at $3,500.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Sanford Sheldon After Accident South Of Town

Sheldon, Iowa — One man from Ashton and one from Manilla, Iowa were both taken to the hospital after an accident Friday south of Sheldon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s office, at about 2:30 p.m., 49-year-old Shane Peterson of Ashton was driving a 2016 Freightliner Pacer northbound on Highway 60, four miles south of Sheldon. They tell us that 27-year-old William Hollinger of Manilla, Iowa, was driving a 2004 GMC Sierra pickup on 360th Street. He had stopped for the stop sign at Highway 60 and then attempted to cross Highway 60 and the two struck, according to the sheriff’s office.
SHELDON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County High School Charged with Felony Following Argument Involving a Shotgun

A Greene County High School male is charged with a felony following an argument allegedly involving a shotgun. Jefferson Police Captain Jason Kroeger tells Raccoon Valley Radio they responded to the call at the high school at 12:25pm Friday. Kroeger says two juvenile males had an ongoing argument which eventually led to the parking lot. He points out one of the males showed the other male a shotgun that was in his vehicle. However, Kroeger believes at no time was the weapon taken out of the vehicle or any direct threats were made to use the firearm. No one was hurt in the incident.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sac County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Sac City, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Lytton, IA
County
Sac County, IA
WHO 13

One person shot during Des Moines Git-N-Go robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was injured in a shooting during a robbery at a Des Moines convenience store late Thursday night.   It happened at the Git n Go at 816 E. Euclid Avenue shortly after 11:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The clerk told investigators […]
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Driver Cited After Striking Parked Vehicle Wednesday Morning In Carroll

No injuries were reported after a motorist struck a parked vehicle outside Kuemper Catholic High School Wednesday morning. The Carroll Police Department responded to the scene in the 100 block of S. Clark Street at approximately 7:44 a.m. Their initial investigation found 46-year-old William Richards of Coon Rapids was traveling northbound on Clark when he collided with a legally parked 2022 Dodge Ram on the east side of the road. Both trucks sustained functional damage, and Richards was cited for failure to maintain control.
CARROLL, IA
KCCI.com

State patrol: Motorcyclist clocked at 130 mph before surrendering

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcyclist was jailed Friday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase. At about 4:30 p.m., a trooper with the Iowa State Patrol attempted to stop a 2009 Kawasaki ZX600 motorcycle near United Community School in Boone County. The motorcycle fled and traveled westbound...
BOONE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet Truck#Classis#Cpr#Loring Hospital
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for OWI after call

SIBLEY—A 32-year-old Sibley man was arrested about midnight Tuesday, May 17, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Seth Daniel Stevens stemmed from his wife calling to report that he appeared to be high, and she wanted a welfare check on him, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
stormlakeradio.com

Three Arrested in Connection to Fight at Mo's Bar

A fight inside Mo's Bar in downtown Storm Lake this past weekend has led to multiple arrests. The Storm Lake Police Department was informed of the fight around 1:20am last Saturday, May 14th. Witnesses claimed that two females engaged in a physical altercation, and then several others joined in the fight. Police allege bar employees attempted to break up the fight and were assaulted in the process sustaining bodily injuries. Police allege multiple individuals that were involved fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
STORM LAKE, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Woman Wanted on Multiple Clay County Charges Taken into Custody

A woman wanted on multiple charges out of Clay county was taken into custody this past Sunday in Terril. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Tabetha Gillette was wanted on an active warrant out of that county for 5th degree theft, driving under suspension, interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, eluding, speeding, and stop sign violations.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police arrest Clarke County Woman for Burglary

(Creston) An Osceola woman faces burglary charges in Creston. Police arrested 46-year-old Mandi Lea Stowers for burglary out of motor vehicle 3rd – degree. Officers stopped Stowers at Maple and Montgomery Streets, transported her to the Adams County Jail, and held her on a $1,000 cash bond. On Tuesday,...
CRESTON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon woman charged for taking UV Blue

SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Kaytelynn Nichole Anne Severson stemmed from her taking a bottle of UV Blue and leaving the west Casey’s General Store without paying for it, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
KCCI.com

Former Iowa mayor, city clerk charged with fraud

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two former city officials are facing charges in Story County after law enforcement says the pair committed fraud. According to the Sheriff's Office, former McCallsburg Mayor Chris Erickson and former City Clerk Jennifer Heithoff are charged with felonious misconduct in office, a class D felony; fraudulent practice, a class D felony; and tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanor.
STORY COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Ida Grove Man Sentenced To Up To Five Years In Prison For 2021 Theft From DMACC Construction Site

An Ida Grove man accused of stealing equipment from the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Carroll Campus construction site last year has been sentenced to five years in prison. According to Carroll County District Court records, 38-year-old Craig Douglas Van Osdol pled guilty to a single count of second-degree theft, a class D felony, in connection to the March 29, 2021 theft in the 900 block of N. Grant Road. A Carroll Police Department investigation determined Van Osdol had hitched his vehicle to an equipment trailer and welder, valued at $9,000, and drove away from the property. In addition to the five-year sentence, he was also ordered to pay over $2,700 in fines, surcharges, and court costs. Before this latest conviction, Van Osdol already had a lengthy criminal history, including felony conspiracy, manufacture and delivery of marijuana, theft, burglary, and other charges out of Kent County, Del.
IDA GROVE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy