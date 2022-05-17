Sac County Sheriff’s Office Responded To A Two-Vehicle Accident Yesterday

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office reports over $20,000 worth of damages occurred in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 on Wednesday. According to authorities, 43-year-old Nyanaar Kual of Carroll was westbound on Highway 30, nearing a stop sign in a construction zone. A Witness observed the Kual vehicle was decreasing in speed as it approached the sign when it was struck from behind by a 2013 Dodge Journey operated by 22-year-old Shelby Dirks of Arcadia. Law enforcement says the Honda Pilot Kaul was driving came to rest in the south ditch. Kaul sustained suspect minor injuries, and Dirks had possible injuries. Both were transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services. Dirks was cited for failure to reduce speed and use a communication device while driving. The Dirks vehicle was totaled in the accident with approximately $20,000 in damages and the Kual vehicle sustained function damages approximated at $3,500.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO