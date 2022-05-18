ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia police investigate deadly shooting near pawn shop in Frankford

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

Philadelphia police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left a man dead in the city's Frankford section.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Margaret Street, outside of a pawn shop.

A 27-year-old man was shot twice in the head, twice in the arms and twice in the abdomen, police said.

The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Two people were taken into custody in connection with the shooting, police said.

Comments / 11

D Z
1d ago

did that used to be the old Woodland pawn shop? I think that's the name of it, I remember it back in the early 90s it was bad back then. Margaret and orthodox was always terrible

Reply
2
