Philadelphia police investigate deadly shooting near pawn shop in Frankford
Philadelphia police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left a man dead in the city's Frankford section. The shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Margaret Street, outside of a pawn shop. RELATED: Building It Better Together | Combating gun violence in Philadelphia A 27-year-old man was shot twice in the head, twice in the arms and twice in the abdomen, police said. The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died. Two people were taken into custody in connection with the shooting, police said.
