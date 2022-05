LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – This week, Louisiana’s law enforcement agencies are rallying in support of 12,000 athletes across the state. With Louisiana’s Special Olympics set to take place Saturday, May 21 in St. James Parish, agencies such as the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) are participating in Torch Runs that are scheduled to take place just ahead of the State Games.

