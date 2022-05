Columbia residents have little cause for concern about monkeypox, MU Health Care infectious disease specialist Christian Rojas said in a Zoom Q&A Friday. Since the beginning of May, cases of monkeypox have been reported in the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia, according to The Associated Press. The only U.S. case is from a man in Massachusetts who contracted the disease earlier this week after returning from Canada, with one other suspected case in New York, according to Rojas and the AP.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO