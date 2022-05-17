ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipton, IA

Eastern Iowa veterans take honor flight to Washington D.C.

KCRG.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA boy from Tipton, Iowa Sid Hesse used his garage sale money 110 bucks to buy...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiow.com

Emerald Ash Borer in All but Nine Iowa Counties

The invasive insect that kills ash trees has been detected in all but eight Iowa counties. State officials have confirmed the emerald ash borer has been found in Dickinson and Humboldt Counties for the first time. Mike Kintner (KINT-ner) is the emerald ash borer coordinator for the Iowa Department of Agriculture. Kintner says emerald ash borer larvae was found just outside of Arnolds Park after getting a tip from a professional who works in the landscaping industry.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa kayaker swam for his life in Brushy Creek

LEHIGH, Iowa (KCCI) - Brushy Creek’s water isn’t new territory for Ben Wescott, of Webster City KCCI’s Kayla James reports. He spends many days out there for hours at a time. So Thursday’s nearly three-hour trip wasn’t out of the norm. But what was out of the norm was when his kayak flipped over with his lifejacket stuck inside. He was in the water, half a mile from the shore, with no one else in sight.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Great American Kites visits Marion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Great American Kites visited Lowe Park in Marion and took advantage of the windy weather. The company based in Polo, Mo., travels all across the country with their kites and previously visited Marion and North Liberty last year. Other attractions included balloon animals from Balloons, Etc. & The Costume Emporium, along with face painting.
MARION, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Tipton, IA
State
Washington State
KCRG.com

Iowa Special Olympics summer games underway

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - A torch run kicked off the Iowa Special Olympic summer games Thursday morning for the first time in two years after the pandemic forced it to be virtual. The torch run started at the Iowa Department of Public Safety Headquarters in Des Moines before making their way to Iowa State University where the games are being held.
DES MOINES, IA
KELOLAND TV

Iowa man catches South Dakota-record flathead catfish

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Iowa man set a new record for South Dakota’s largest flathead catfish. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department says Ethan Evink, of Hospers, Iowa, caught the monster fish on the Missouri River in Union County. The fish weighed 67 pounds...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Siemens Gamesa wind-energy plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will close down while the company waits for new orders. Officials with the company announced Friday that most employees at the two plants will be laid off. The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close in June, followed by the Kansas plant in July.
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honor Flight#Fitness#Eastern Iowa
KCRG.com

Marion Arts Festival makes return with 30th annual event

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion hosted the 30th Annual Marion Arts Festival at Cedar Square Park on Saturday. This was the first time that the event has been held in person since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 derecho. 50 vendors from across the Midwest sold a...
MARION, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
KBUR

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise again in Iowa

Des Moines, IA- COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Iowa rose once again according to the latest update from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The Des Moines Register reports that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased for the fourth week in a row to 145. Of those patients, 19 required intensive care.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Black bear creating stir in Dubuque

Meteorologist Corey Thompson breaks down the chance of a warm and dry summer, and how that could affect Iowa's power grid. 'Putts for Prevention' hoping to crisis support and suicide prevention. Updated: 5 hours ago. Those leading the event say this money gets used to help with operational costs that...
DUBUQUE, IA
miamistandard.news

Iowa Legalization Campaign Gives a Voice to the People

The group recently launched its newest campaign, which is led by Bradley Knott and Pete D’Alessandro. Recently, Knott authored an article about their drive to get Iowa up to speed with other states that have legalized cannabis. “Cannabis reform is sweeping the country. From ruby red South Dakota and Montana to perpetually blue New York and New Jersey, majorities from across the political spectrum are voting for reform. In some states it’s a stronger medical program,” Knott wrote. “In other states voters have gone all in for both medical and recreational cannabis. In Iowa, we don’t have a choice. We don’t even have a voice.”
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

WATCH: Iowa U.S. Senate Democratic Primary Debate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The three candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race took part in a debate on Iowa Public Television Thursday evening. Candidates Abby Finkenauer (D - Cedar Rapids), Michael Franken (D - Sioux City), and Glenn Hurst (D – Minden) all answered...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Senior Citizens enjoying the outdoors at Camp Courageous

Highlights from class 2A and 3A on day two of the state track meet. One Year ago, Ryker Bailey of Vinton received a life-changing surgery; he received a kidney from a complete stranger. Day two of the state track meet and another good day for local athletes on the Blue...
VINTON, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Ice Cream Empire Is Expanding

Iowa’s ice cream giant, Wells Enterprise, lives up to its reputation of being the “ice cream capital of the world”. Located in a small town of just 10,000 people, Wells Enterprise is known for making more ice cream than any other location on earth, and it’s still growing!
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy