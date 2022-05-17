ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hessmer, LA

Vivian Theresa Guillot Ducote, 88, Hessmer

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mass of Christian Burial for Vivian Theresa Guillot Ducote will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday May 20, 2022 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer, with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Entombment will be in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum #1 under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home,...

