Vivian Theresa Guillot Ducote, 88, Hessmer

Welcome to the APPJ Update: May 15. As jurors of the APPJ, it is our obligation to serve the public, make the parish a better place to live, and to make every effort to be fair. We have nine members serving nine districts (three minorities) of the parish. The nine jurors are very diverse from different religions, different cultures, different races, different political parties, a wide range of ages, etc. We try to work together for a better parish. We have just so much funding resources and every penny is budgeted in order to best serve the parish of Avoyelles as a whole. But let it be known, that for every decision made by the APPJ, some constituents will be happy and some will not be happy, including jurors. No matter how well a situation is handled, someone will have a complaint. This is not just in government, but the private sector as well. What the public does not see is what goes on behind closed doors, on the phone, in committee meetings, individual discussions, etc. Most of the time, the public does not see the heated discussions/arguments amongst jurors, staff, or other public servants. They do happen and unfortunately at times, they do happen in open meetings. Each one of us has our priorities but we each have only one vote. The majority rules but some people cannot and will not accept it. That is part of democracy and part of freedom.

AVOYELLES PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO