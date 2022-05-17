ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Police Investigate Child Death in Springfield

By Cassidy Bowen
 2 days ago

Springfield Police are investigating the death of a child who fell from a...

Body Found in Well Identified as Missing Man from Springfield

Reports say the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body that was found in a well. Police identified 60-year-old Kevin Rogers of Springfield as the man found in a well along Long Lane, which runs along Highway 32 east of Buffalo. The body was found by mushroom hunters on May 2.
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
Child Injured in Thayer Shooting

A child suffered minor injuries in a shooting near a restaurant in Thayer. The three-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in West Plains. The shooting occurred Sunday afternoon at the Stateline Restaurant south of Thayer. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and ask anyone with information...
THAYER, MO
Police Officer Exodus in Pierce City

Most of the police officers in Pierce City could be leaving the force soon. Officers say they plan to resign over concerns they have with the policies of the news mayor. Officer Chris Hutson says there will be a mass exodus from the force. Hutson says he is resigning in part because the mayor tried to fire the Police Chief and replace him with someone Hutson says is unqualified.
PIERCE CITY, MO
Emergency Sewer Repair on Campbell

Crews are making emergency repairs to the sewer at a major Springfield intersection. City crews closed the northbound lane of Campbell Avenue between Cherokee and Sunshine Streets on Monday. The City of Springfield has not said when the work will be finished.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

