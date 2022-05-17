Police Investigate Child Death in Springfield

Most of the police officers in Pierce City could be leaving the force soon. Officers say they plan to resign over concerns they have with the policies of the news mayor. Officer Chris Hutson says there will be a mass exodus from the force. Hutson says he is resigning in part because the mayor tried to fire the Police Chief and replace him with someone Hutson says is unqualified.

